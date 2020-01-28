user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Zhou retained by Uni-Virtuosi for 2020 season

Zhou retained by Uni-Virtuosi for 2020 season

  • Published on 28 Jan 2020 12:24
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Guanyu Zhou will remain in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2020 wth Uni-Virtuosi, following his maiden year in the series in 2019.

The Chinese driver was the first recipient of the Anthoine Hubert Award, which is bestowed to the top placed rookie in the drivers' championship.

Zhou took five podium finishes throughout the year, ending the season 7th in the standings.

"To be signing again with UNI-Virtuosi Racing, it’s always been my first priority,” Zhou said. “Last year in 2019 was the first year of working with the team, driving the F2 car for the first time, the Pirelli tyres.

"To be crowned the rookie champion was something really special for me. It shows a lot of potential in the team, and that we have been working really well together.

"The first season as a rookie wasn’t easy, but the team helped me a lot on and off the track and back in the factory. We’ve been working hard and putting a lot of effort in.

“I can’t thank them enough for last season and for this season I’m just super excited to be getting started and to get back on the podium. I’m really happy to be continuing with the Renault F1 team and the Renault Sport Academy.

“I think the first year of us working together has been super positive, and from the Formula 2 side they helped me to give me more information about each track and the conditions.

"The RS 17 test and the F1 simulator development has all been really good so that’s why we have been putting a lot of trust in each other and I’m super happy with the partnership with them.”

Zhou has a new teammate for the year, as Callum Ilott, who is part of the errari driver academy, was confirmed at Uni-Virtuosi in November of last year.


Confirmed 2020 F2 drivers and teams
 

ART Grand Prix
 		 Marcus Armstrong
 		 Christian Lundgaard
 
Charouz Racing System
 		 Louis Deletraz
 		 Pedro Piquet
 
Campos Racing
 		 TBA
 		 TBA
 
Carlin
 		 Yuki Tsunoda
 		 TBA
 
DAMS
 		 Sean Gelael
 		 Dan Ticktum
 
Hitech Grand Prix
 		 TBA
 		 TBA
 
HWA Racelab
 		 Giuliano Alesi
 		 Artem Markelov
 
MP Motorsport
 		 Felipe Drugovich
 		 TBA
 
Prema Racing
 		 Mick Schumacher
 		 Robert Shwartzman
 
Trident
 		 TBA
 		 TBA
 
Uni-Virtuosi Racing
 		 Callum Ilott
 		 Guanyu Zhou
 
F2 News Guanyu Zhou
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CN Guanyu Zhou
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country China
  • Date of b. May 30 1999 (21)
  • Place of b. Shanghai, China, China
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar