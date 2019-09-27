user icon
<strong>Practice:</strong> Latifi leads DAMS 1-2

Practice: Latifi leads DAMS 1-2

  • Published on 27 Sep 2019 09:20
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nicholas Latifi has topped the practice session ahead of qualifying at the Sochi Autodrom, boasting a gap of three-tenths of a second over teammate Sergio Sette Camara. 

Championship leader Nyck de Vries was third, over half a second down on Latifi, who is currently his closest championship rival. 

Luca Ghiotto and Nobuharu Matsushita were fourth and fifth respectively, ahead of Louis Deletraz who was sixth behind his Carlin teammate.

The session saw the debut of Matevos Isaakyan, who his racing for Sauber Junior Team by Charouz at his home event.

The Russian was 16th in the timesheets, ahead of Tatiana Calderon, Marino Sato and Mahaveer Raghunathan.

Artem Markelov makes his return to the F2 series this weekend, as he will race for BWT Arden for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Markelov, who competed at the Monaco round earlier this year for MP Motorsport, ended the session at the bottom of the timesheets.

The third Russian in the field, Nikita Mazepin, was ninth fastest behind Callum Ilott. Mick Schumacher rounded out the top ten, 1.2 seconds down on Latifi. 


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Nicholas Latifi 6
  • Team DAMS
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Jun 29 1995 (24)
  • Place of b. Toronto, Canada
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile


Team profile

DAMS
  • comments 2,136 comments on DAMS
  • star 1 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about DAMS
Show full profile

