Fighting for the championship 'obviously a mindset' - Schumacher

Fighting for the championship 'obviously a mindset' - Schumacher

  • Published on 03 Jan 2020 10:32
  • comments 2
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Prema driver Mick Schumacher has explained his desire to fight for the top positions in Formula 2 in 2020 as he hopes to move further up the grid.

The German driver had a good debut in the series in 2019, scoring a sole win in Hungary en route to twelfth position in the drivers' championship.

Schumacher will remain in the Prema team in 2020 and will partner F3 champion, Robert Shwartzman in the team next season.

"I don't want to say that I will fight for the championship. It's obviously a mindset," Schumacher explained. "My mindset for next year is to really fight for the top position and go all out.

"It's always difficult to analyse it for yourself and I think it is best to ask the team, but for myself, I feel like I have learned a lot in 2019. Especially in working with a bigger team and a new car.

"You see a lot of drivers stay here for a lot of years and still struggling to perform well, which shows you that the championship is very strong and that the car is difficult to drive."

Big learning curve a positive in debut season

Schumacher was confident that he was becoming more familiar with the championship and was confident that he was going into next season in a good position.

He explained how he found things such as tyre degradation and added weight was a problem but helped him learn a lot in his debut season in F2.

"I think this year has been even more different because we added even more weight to the car, which makes it even more difficult to drive," Schumacher said. 

"Like for the tyre deg, it really affects how much speed we can take into the corners. So the learning curve has been big but I see that as a positive for next season."

Trending news

Replies (2)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 213

    Prema is not the best car to win F2 championship but he needs to prove he is better than Schwartzman to think about future promotion to F1. Until then it's impossible since even Frederic Vasseur said they will not keep him as reserve driver in Alfa, he needs to make all things better.

    • + 0
    • Jan 3 2020 - 12:48
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 237

    Agree, too early for Schumi jr to start spouting off, and actually, it's probably not him spouting off it will simply be a response to a crazy question levelled his way by a journo. Not seen anything to get excited by yet mind.

    • + 0
    • Jan 3 2020 - 18:16

