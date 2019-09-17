user icon
icon

link-icon
2020 Formula 2 calendar revealed, Zandvoort listed

2020 Formula 2 calendar revealed, Zandvoort listed

  • Published on 17 Sep 2019 12:18
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 Formula 2 calendar has been revealed, with the series set to race at 12 locations next year, including Zandvoort. 

Zandvoort secured its place on the Formula 1 calendar for 2020 in May of this year, joining Vietnam as a new addition to the schedule next season.

GPToday.net reported earlier this year that Zandvoort was set to be included in both the Formula 2 and Formula 3 schedules. Now there is confirmation that F2 will also race at the circuit, which will host the second round of the championship after the series opens in Bahrain.

While Zandvoort has been added to the calendar, the Circuit Paul Ricard has been dropped after the series raced there in 2018 and 2019.

Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “Next season, our calendar will once again be made of twelve rounds, all part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends.

"We kept the number of events to the same amount as the previous two years as we have found the right balance between European rounds and overseas race weekends.

“I can confirm that more tracks would have liked to have F2 race there, but as always, we want to ensure that our Championship remains affordable by keeping the costs under control and thus the number of events to a total of twelve.”

 

2020 FIA Formula 2 calendar*
 

Date Venue
20 - 22 March Bahrain
01 - 03 May The Netherlands
08 - 10 May Spain
21 - 23 May Monaco
05 - 07 June Azerbaijan
03 - 05 July Austria
17 - 19 July Great Britain
31 July - 02 August Hungary
28 - 30 August Belgium
04 - 06 September Italy
25 - 27 September Russia
27 - 29 November Abu Dhabi

*Approved by the WMSC


Replies (0)

Login to reply


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

     

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 14:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar