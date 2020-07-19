Verstappen crashes on the way to Hungary starting grid

Max Verstappen's Hungary weekend went from bad to worse on Sunday, as the Dutchman found himself in the barriers before the start of the grand prix.

Verstappen crashed the car after locking up at Turn 12, which caused the car to jerk sideways and slide out of control in the wet conditions.

The bash against the wall resulting in a broken front wing and suspension damage.

The team is hopeful that the car will still take the start of the race as mechanics take on a race against time to get the car ready before they are ordered to stop working on the car.

On Saturday, Verstappen qualified in seventh place behind both Ferraris, as Red Bull endured a difficult session. Verstappen's teammate Alexander Albon failed to progress into Q3, managing only the 13th fastest lap in Q2.

Speaking after Saturday's session, Verstappen said: “Clearly something is not working. The whole week has been really tricky and it’s hard to understand. We tried a lot of things but it still doesn’t really work, so yeah of course a disappointing qualifying.

“We just don’t have a good balance and are not having a lot of top speed as well. Everything together just makes it slow.”