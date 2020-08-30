user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen: Not an interesting race, but P3 better than nothing

Verstappen: Not an interesting race, but P3 better than nothing

  • Published on 30 Aug 2020 21:15
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mam Verstappen has said his race was boring on the way to third position during this afternoon's Belgian Grand Prix, saying there was not much more he could have done during the race.

Verstappen finished third despite closing in on Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas after the first round of pit stops, but in the closing stages ran out of tyres and was being closed down rapidly by the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo.

Speaking after the race, Verstappen explained how he was not confident of the grip on the medium tyre but looked to close down on Bottas for second, but the Finnish driver quickly pulled away from any threat.

"It was pretty boring to be honest, not really interesting and not much to do," Verstappen said.

"I couldn't really keep up with them when they were pushing and then from my side, I ran out of tyres at the end. So the last eight laps, I was just dragging it out and saving the front tires.

"It was not really enjoyable out there today. On the medium, I didn't really have a lot of grip and then on the hard tyre I was initially trying to put a bit of pressure on Valtteri and then they told him to speed up so I couldn't really keep up.

With the top three drivers suffering from tyre wear at the end of the race, Verstappen noted how the team were worried about making a potential two-stop strategy, due to how close Ricciardo was keeping to the top three and how quick the Renault has been all weekend on the straights.

"I was not sure with their top speed if I would be able to pass so I just stayed out," Verstappen added.

"I was really close to a puncture but we finished P3. More than that was not possible today. Maybe it's not the most satisfying P3 but it's better than nothing."

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
264
2
Red Bull Racing
158
3
Racing Point
81
4
McLaren
68
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
59
7
Alpha Tauri
20
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar