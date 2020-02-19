user icon
Wolff sees Verstappen as Mercedes' biggest 2020 challenger

  • Published on 19 Feb 2020 18:27
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admits that he sees Red Bull and Max Verstappen and the German team's biggest challenger in 2020.

The Silver Arrows enter the upcoming campaign on the back of six consecutive double world championships, remaining unbeaten in the turbo-hybrid era for both the drivers' and constructors' titles.

At the opening day of pre-season testing on Wednesday, Mercedes topped the timesheets with Lewis Hamilton, while Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull.

Both teams displayed impressive mileage, as Red Bull goes in search of its first championship success since the 2013 season.

Wolff believes that Red Bull will be keen to make Verstappen the youngest ever world champion, as 2020 is the last year that the Dutchman can achieve that feat. 

"I think Red Bull," Wolff told Sky F1 when asked where Mercedes is expecting its biggest challenge to come from. "Max can be the youngest world champion if he wins and I think that Red Bull and Helmut [Marko] are going to give this a massive emphasis.

"It would be a nice thing for them, so I believe that Red Bull are going to be the ones concentrating a lot on 2020."

'Mercedes is past the numbers'

Despite chasing an unprecedented seventh straight championship, Wolff affirms that Mercedes is not concentrating on the statistics ahead of the new season.

The Austrian says that the team is focusing on how to optimise each race weekend and come away from each event in a positive mood.

"I think in some way we are beyond the numbers," he said. "It is about enjoying what we do and trying to develop the team and push the needle.

"But it's not about the seventh championship, it's about doing every weekend as good as we can because in 2021 comes a massive revolution with the cost cap and totally new technical regulations.

"We want to be fit for then while being competitive in 2020."

F1 News Max Verstappen Toto Wolff Mercedes Red Bull Racing
World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

