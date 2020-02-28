user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
'Honda has built a very good and strong engine for 2020'

'Honda has built a very good and strong engine for 2020'

  • Published on 28 Feb 2020 14:15
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull and Honda enter their second year in partnership together this year, and the early indications are that Honda has produced an impressive power unit.

In 2019, the combination couldn't compete for the world championship, however Max Verstappen won three races in Austria, Germany and Brazil.

Honda not at full power

Red Bull understands that it needs to improve in a number of areas, but with the upgrades that it is set to bring to Melbourne, the team believes it will be able to pass Mercedes. Honda has also worked hard over winter in order to make gains.

A Red Bull employee told GPToday.net: “Honda has built a very good and strong engine. It looks very good and we haven't even driven at full power yet.

“It was Honda's intention during this test to drive seven grand prix distances with one engine. We succeeded, as both cars [Red Bull and AlphaTauri] covered about 3,500 kilometres up to and including the fifth test day here in Barcelona.

"So the reliability is very good and the speed is definitely there. In terms of the engine, we are really not far behind Mercedes or Ferrari.

“The wear and tear on the engine is a bit more at Red Bull than at AlphaTauri because the RB16 is faster, which means there is more wear.

“Also because Max because is a bit more aggressive when it comes to driving, but it is no problem. This Honda engine has a lot.

“The intention is to do some quick runs on Friday, but I think you won't see the real form of the team and the speed of Honda until Melbourne. But it looks very good and strong for this year.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also confirmed to GPToday.net that the reliability is strong: “From what we have seen so far, Honda has done very well. The reliability has proven to be very good during the test sessions here in Barcelona. Honda has kept its promises so far.”

F1 News Max Verstappen Christian Horner Red Bull Racing Honda
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    Yes, it looks really promising so far. Do we have speed traps for the winter test? I wonder if Renault's opinions hold true of them being second best now. If anything, it looks close between Ferrari and Merc', while Honda and Renault probably have caught up somewhat. If Renault are faster though, I'll venture in saying the Honda might win out in reliability. I do however think RBH will have to take at least 4 or some components, if not for reliability then for upgrades or pace.

    • + 0
    • Feb 28 2020 - 20:18

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar