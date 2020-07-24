user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Gear synchronisation played a part in Verstappen’s Hungary crash

Gear synchronisation played a part in Verstappen’s Hungary crash

  • Published on 24 Jul 2020 10:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull has revealed that Max Verstappen was attempting to synchronise eighth gear when he crashed on the way to the starting grid in Hungary last weekend.

The Dutchman slipped off the road at Turn 12 and destroyed his front wing, while also sustaining damage to his front left suspension.

Mechanics scrambled to get the car ready for the start of the race, and managed to resolve the damage and fit the tyres to the car 25 seconds before the order to leave the grid.

Verstappen started the race with no issues and brought the RB16 car to the finish line in second place, behind race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Writing in a post-race column, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says the team was quick to evaluate if the damage was terminal or not - however it was confident it could fix the problem when it saw it was the push rod that was broken.

“I was watching the out lap on the monitor and saw Max run wide at turn six/seven,” Horner said. “He was pushing to find out where the grip was and trying to synchronise eighth gear on the run down to turn 12, which means you have to be flat-out to get that synchronisation.

“The circuit was more slippery than he thought, and the tyres were pretty cold, nobody could quite believe their eyes when he went off into the barrier.

MOREVerstappen: Second place feels ’like a victory’ after pre-race crash

MORENiki would have taken his hat off for Red Bull mechanics - Wolff

“Luckily, he managed to keep the engine running and reverse out of the barrier. We were unsure how serious the damage was and had to decide quickly whether to call him into the pit lane, but we made the call to send him to the grid to see if we could get the job done so he wouldn’t lose his grid position.

“As the mechanics greeted Max’s RB16 at the back of the grid and pushed him through the rest of the field we had no idea whether we would get the work done in time.

“We'd identified on the screens that the track rod and push rod had broken but it was an unknown whether the wishbone or upright had broken on his suspension. If it was, that would have been game over.”

Horner wasn't stressed despite high tension moment

Despite the frenzy of activity that was involved with the repair job, Horner insists he wasn't stressed about the situation, as he had full faith in his team.

“The funny thing is, I wasn't stressed about it,” he said. “I felt that if anyone could do the repairs then our mechanics could. As soon as he got to the grid, they tore in to it but most importantly the non-destructive test inspection needed to happen on the components to make sure it was safe.

Those results came out fine and then it was a race against the clock to get those parts changed, which is a massive undertaking because they are pretty complicated in design.

“You'd need to be a sensational piano player to be able to work your fingers within the space they had, such is the tight design of these cars.

“Everyone did their bit - the frontend boys, the No.1 mechanic, the chief mechanic - it was seamless. Of course, everything else also needs to happen on the car as normal, to prepare for the start of the race, so it was very well co-ordinated.”

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 981
  • Podiums 33
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar