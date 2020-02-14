user icon
Hamilton: Verstappen's comments a 'sign of weakness'

Hamilton: Verstappen's comments a 'sign of weakness'

  • Published on 14 Feb 2020 11:55
  • comments 11
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has labelled recent comments from Max Verstappen as "funny" and a "sign of weakness". 

Recently, Verstappen said that Hamilton was "good, but not God" as he affirms that he could beat the six-time world champion if provided with equal machinery.

The pair went wheel-to-wheel a handful of times during the 2019 season, including a tantalising late-race battle at the Hungaroring that saw Hamilton defeat the Dutchman. 

At the launch of Mercedes 2020 car on Friday, Hamilton was asked about comments made by his rivals.

“I find it funny seeing that,” Hamilton said. “I’ve just always known to just do my talking on the track. Often I tend to see that as a sign of weakness.”

Hamilton not feeling pressure ahead of 2020 season

Mercedes enters the 2020 season chasing a seventh double championship, as it remains undefeated in the turbo-hybrid era.

Hamilton affirms that he is not feeling any pressure heading into the new campaign and that all personnel at Mercedes are focused and ready for the season.

"At this time of year you don’t really feel the pressure, it’s just about having some fun,” Hamilton said.

“You are focused but it’s really about enjoying the moment. The guys have worked so hard to put the car together. There’s only two of us that get to drive it, so it’s pretty incredible.

“This is my eighth year at the team and the buzz is the same every year. Everyone couldn’t be more excited, more enthusiastic, or driven.

“I would say the most impressive thing is that because we’ve had the success, it would be quite easy for them to be laid back.

“You've got the same group, everyone is super focused, there’s been so much work that’s been done in the background to make sure that today runs smoothly and I think everyone gets excited at this stage, everyone seems refreshed, revamped and ready for the challenge that's ahead.”

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Red Bull Racing
Replies (11)

Login to reply
  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    What do you expect when his boss marko also can't keep his mouth shut

    • + 0
    • Feb 14 2020 - 21:10
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,109

      He does seem to support that kind of nonsense.

      • + 0
      • Feb 15 2020 - 00:39
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,109

    Let the mind games begin! HAM knows how to play the psychological game better than most, but mostly he does let his driving do the talking. It's easy to moan about not being in the same equipment but if he was more mature he might have a shot at a seat at Merc or Ferrari, but I don't think either one would even consider him until he grows up a bit. He's getting better, and his comments weren't that bad about Hammy, just the kind of thing you would expect from a highly competitive driver wishing he had a better car. I think just about every other driver on the grid has said pretty much the same thing about being able to beat Ham if they were in the other Merc, except maybe some of the younsters.

    • + 0
    • Feb 15 2020 - 00:44
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 274

      I think many of those are simply dreaming. :>

      • + 0
      • Feb 15 2020 - 12:44
  • f1ski

    Posts: 585

    immaturity on the part of both . Mind games Hamiltons a little more mature

    • + 0
    • Feb 15 2020 - 17:57
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    I dunno, considering Hammy were in competition, and at times beaten, by drivers with inferior cars this year, I think Max' comments are valid, he could probably beat Hammy with an equal car.

    • + 0
    • Feb 15 2020 - 18:14
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 274

      Its a different mindset Calle - when you're in it for the chips you dont take the big risks, when you have no chance of the title, you ten to go for more - we've seen that plenty of times. Gotta take that into consideration man.

      • + 0
      • Feb 15 2020 - 21:41
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Well yes, obviously, though it also depends on what driver we are talking about. Some are gamblers to the end.

      • + 0
      • Feb 15 2020 - 22:47
    • xoya

      Posts: 527

      Verstappen wouldn't be able to beat Hamilton over the course of the season (yet), courtesy of his hot headedness.
      If he manages to control that, he will become unbeatable, like Hamilton, but Hamilton will not be in F1 anymore when that happens.

      Even Bottas has managed to beat Hamilton, on occassion, but winning doesn't mean you've won the war.

      • + 0
      • Feb 16 2020 - 12:03
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      I would've agreed in the past, but given a better car and being not quite as hitheaded anymore, I'm not as sure he'd lack the stsmina for it. Again, nobody thought Rosberg could do it.

      • + 0
      • Feb 16 2020 - 17:56
    • Dert38

      Posts: 169

      "nobody thought Rosberg could do it"
      you are very wrong my friend.

      • + 0
      • Feb 16 2020 - 18:17

