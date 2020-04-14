Verstappen reveals livery for Supercars ESeries entry

Max Verstappen has unveiled the livery he will use for his inaugural race in the Supercars ESeries event on Wednesday.
On Monday, the Australian Supercars series announced that the Formula 1 star would take part in the third and fourth races of the All-Star ESeries that features drivers from the Supercars championship.
It was highlighted that Verstappen would compete in a livery similar to that of his 2020 Red Bull F1 car.
This week's event will take place on Wednesday, April 15th from 7 PM AEST, and will be available to view on Supercars' social channels.
The races will take place on the Silverstone and Barcelona race tracks, two circuits that Verstappen has vast experience at.
I will be driving this beast tomorrow during the Aussie @Supercars All-Stars Eseries: 5.0-liter, V8-powered @redbullholden 👌🎮🦁 #UnleashTheLion pic.twitter.com/st3PHYExs1— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 14, 2020
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 17:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 17:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Replies (0)Login to reply