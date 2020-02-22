user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen: Red Bull RB16 'feels more connected' than predecessor

Verstappen: Red Bull RB16 'feels more connected' than predecessor

  • Published on 22 Feb 2020 11:46
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen says the Red Bull RB16 'feels more connected' compared to the team's 2019 car following the opening week of pre-season testing.

The energy drink squad set an impressive 471 laps during the three days of running, as it concentrated on its own programme rather than setting eye-opening lap times.

The team is entering the 2020 season with the hope of challenging for the world championship - something that it hasn't done since 2013.

"I think just overall it feels more connected," Verstappen said of his new car. "That was already the objective so there’s no surprise there.

"At the end of the [2019] season we were working towards that. Last year at testing we had some ideas for this year, so what we targeted already from the winter onwards. As soon as I jumped into the car it was like that.

"It can always be better, so in every area, you look for things to improve. But that’s the whole year that you are like that.

"But for this week, it was all about doing a lot of laps. It’s not about nailing the set up, because then you keep changing the car every single run. Sometimes it’s better to just not touch it."

Verstappen pleased with Honda progress

Verstappen also expressed his confidence in Honda, who is entering its second year in partnership with Red Bull.

Last year, Verstappen won three grands prix and took a further six podiums during the season, finishing third in the drivers' championship.

"They’re pushing flat out and of course you always want improvements," Verstappen said "Improvements have been made to last year as well.

"What I like is what they show you, what they project what is coming, is always happening. So I’m confident that it’s going to be the same this year again. Everything is heading in the right direction. But of course, the others are pushing flat out so we will have to work harder."

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    471 laps over 3 days is beastly. For reference: a full Spanish GP has about 66 laps to it's name. So over 3 days, they've completed about 7 such GPs without any technical issues. And the car looks sharp to boot. I think Merc' have the upper hand, but this looks more convincing than the Ferrari.

    • + 0
    • Feb 22 2020 - 13:07

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar