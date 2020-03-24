user icon
Brundle: "Tide is turning" in Hamilton/Verstappen supremacy fight

Brundle: “Tide is turning” in Hamilton/Verstappen supremacy fight

  Published on 24 Mar 2020 13:49
  • comments 6
  By: Fergal Walsh

Ex-Formula 1 driver turned pundit Martin Brundle believes the “tide is turning” for F1's most supreme driver.

In the turbo-hybrid era, Lewis Hamilton has won five out of the six world championships on offer, only losing out to former teammate Nico Rosberg in 2016.

In 2019, Red Bull's Max Verstappen enjoyed his most successful year to date in F1, securing three grand prix victories on his way to third place in the drivers' championship.

Hamilton and Verstappen had a number of on-track battles during the year, most notably at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Hamilton got the better of the Dutchman in the latter stages of the event to take the race win.

Despite Hamilton adding another world championship to his tally in 2019, Brundle believes that Verstappen is moulding himself into being one of the strongest drivers on the gird.

In response to a fan's question on Twitter asking who Brundle would back to win the title in equal machinery between Hamilton and Verstappen, Brundle replied: Until 2019 I’d have always put my money on Hamilton

“But I believe the tide is turning and that’s why I’m particularly sad not to be witnessing Max vs Lewis right now.”

The 2020 season continues to be postponed, and the first race of the year will not take place until June at the very earliest.

In a fresh statement on Monday, F1 CEO Chase Carey specified that the sport was still targetting 15 to 18 races in 2020.

Replies (6)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,994

    It'll be interesting to see which teams will benefit from this break. Methinks the following could be true
    RBH and Merc' will remain the top candidates
    Ferrari will recover some ground and will now be out of reach for RP
    RP will remain P4 but might now be challenged by Renault and McLaren
    ATH and the other smaller teams will likely lose some ground

    • + 0
    • Mar 24 2020 - 18:07
  • siggy74

    Posts: 113

    Depends on which way the tide is going ;p

    If its going out, or coming back in;p

    But then the new kid on the block drives a red Prancing horse....

    The down time may not be good for some..... As the hunger changes, and then the drive is not so forceful to develop or win ;p

    1 more championship challenge and then Lewis will be offffff ;p

    Come on Calle, you must hunger for the old Senna / Prost days = Verstappen and Leclerc dicing it in the years to come ;p

    • + 0
    • Mar 24 2020 - 20:18
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,994

      Those are no doubt the battles I'd look forward to, between two drivers I like and with Honda up for wins. Man, if only we had races to enjoy now. :)

      • + 0
      • Mar 25 2020 - 09:20
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 233

    To be honest I see Max against Charles more exciting than both of these fighting with Lewis. Charles is all I love in F1, calm but incredible fast while Max reminds me Michael S. someone I always crossed my fingers to lose while knowing he is one of the best in history.

    • + 0
    • Mar 25 2020 - 09:57
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 323

    The age gap cannot be ignored forever, Brundle is right - time erodes and its harder than ever to stay at the top - that's what makes sport so brilliant to watch. How long can he hang on in there....?

    • + 0
    • Mar 25 2020 - 12:47
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 7

    Personally, until Max can improve his consistency by not making silly mistakes, Lewis is still a better overall driver. But I really hope Leclerc gets into the action.

    I do worry that with this long break that the smaller teams will be further behind, as said above. But I can live in hope this doesn't happen!

    • + 0
    • Mar 26 2020 - 03:31

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

