The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix is only two months away, as Zandvoort bring F1 back to the Netherlands for the first time in 35 years.

Renovations have been carried out at the track over the last handful of months in order to prepare it for the F1 event, which is expected to see full grandstands as local fans rush to support Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman got behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB8 on Wednesday to lap the circuit, with onboard footage being made public.

You can watch a full lap of the Zandvoort track below!