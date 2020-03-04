user icon
<b>Video:</b> Onboard an F1 lap of Zandvoort with Max Verstappen

  • Published on 04 Mar 2020 18:10
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix is only two months away, as Zandvoort bring F1 back to the Netherlands for the first time in 35 years.

Renovations have been carried out at the track over the last handful of months in order to prepare it for the F1 event, which is expected to see full grandstands as local fans rush to support Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman got behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB8 on Wednesday to lap the circuit, with onboard footage being made public.

You can watch a full lap of the Zandvoort track below! 

 

Replies (5)

  • essaouira311

    Posts: 49

    Wow! Great circuit!

    • + 0
    • Mar 4 2020 - 18:54
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,210

      Looks pretty great and challenging!

      I'm sure it will be much more colorful, but I gotta say I was surprised by how dry everything looked. Reminiscent of Bahrain GP

      • + 0
      • Mar 5 2020 - 02:50
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,190

    why does it feel like a wandering in death valley, while some lost in it?

    • + 0
    • Mar 4 2020 - 21:19
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 303

      Did it look a little bit narrow in places?

      • + 0
      • Mar 6 2020 - 08:14
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 303

    It's racing in the sand dunes, stones throw from the sea. Looks epic and how good did the RB8 sound?

    • + 0
    • Mar 6 2020 - 08:14

