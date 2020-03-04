The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix is only two months away, as Zandvoort bring F1 back to the Netherlands for the first time in 35 years.
Renovations have been carried out at the track over the last handful of months in order to prepare it for the F1 event, which is expected to see full grandstands as local fans rush to support Max Verstappen.
The Dutchman got behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB8 on Wednesday to lap the circuit, with onboard footage being made public.
You can watch a full lap of the Zandvoort track below!
Replies (5)
essaouira311
Posts: 49
Wow! Great circuit!
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,210
Looks pretty great and challenging!
I'm sure it will be much more colorful, but I gotta say I was surprised by how dry everything looked. Reminiscent of Bahrain GP
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,190
why does it feel like a wandering in death valley, while some lost in it?
Pistonhead
Posts: 303
Did it look a little bit narrow in places?
Pistonhead
Posts: 303
It's racing in the sand dunes, stones throw from the sea. Looks epic and how good did the RB8 sound?