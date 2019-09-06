Formula 2News

Callum Ilott has taken pole for the Formula 2 feature race in Monza, after a masterful display in changeable conditions. The Ferrari Academy driver was one of few who managed t...
Three teams will field just a single car at this weekend's Formula 2 event at Monza following the tragic events at Spa-Francorchamps. A horrific collision on lap two of Sat...
Juan Manuel Correa is facing a "very lengthy rehabilitation programme" as he recovers from the massive crash at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday. On lap two of the Formu...
Juan Manuel Correa underwent surgery after the lap 2 crash at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday, that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert. The two came together at the top of...
Formula 2 has confirmed that it will not run Sunday's Sprint Race out of respect following the death of Anthoine Hubert. Hubert lost his life while competing at the F...
Very sad news regarding Anthoine Hubert. Our thoughts are with his family. — Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) August 31, 2019 Haas F1 Team sends its deepest condo...
The FIA has confirmed that Anthoine Hubert has died after a crash in the FIA Formula 2 championship at Spa on Saturday. Hubert was involved in a collision with Juan ...
The Formula 2 feature race at Spa this afternoon was red-flagged during the second lap after a massive accident at the top of Raidillon, the decision soon taken to not restart t...
Nyck De Vries has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 feature race in Spa, edging out McLaren development driver Sergio Sette Camara by 0.272s. Pole position means that De Vrie...
Nyck de Vries held a three-tenths of a second ap over title rival Nicholas Latifi at the end of the 45-minute practice session at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps. Latifi, fresh f...
Marino Sato has signed with Campos a deal that will see him race with the team for the remainder of the 2019 season. Sato is currently leading the Euroformula Open Championship...
Mick Schumacher has won his first race in the FIA Formula 2 championship, as he held off Nobuharu Matsushita throughout the entire 28 lap race. Matsushita remained roughl...
Nicholas Latifi has won his fourth race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, as he breezed to the win at the Hungaroring. The Canadian started the race from third on the grid bu...
Nyck de Vries has taken pole position for the Formula 2 Feature Race after he topped this morning's practice session. The Dutchman takes an extra four points to extend is l...
Nyck de Vries opened the Formula 2 weekend from the Hungaroring on top of the timesheets, laying down a 1:29.236. The Dutchman is looking to extend his lead in the champi...
Ralph Boschung will return to the FIA Formula 2 championship this weekend in Budapest. Trident confirmed Boschung's return on Tuesday and will be joining regular Trident dri...
Sean Gelael will return to Formula 2 racing in Hungary after pulling out of the races at Silverstone on short notice. Gelael was penalised after practice following a coming tog...
Jack Aitken has won his home Sprint Race, beating Carlin's Louis Deletraz in a straight fight to take his second victory of the year. Aitken's previous race win this se...
Luca Ghiotto has won his second race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, coming out on top after a titanic battle with Nicholas Latifi. Ghiotto started the race from second on the gr...
Sean Gelael will not take part in the two Formula 2 races this weekend, Prema has confirmed. The team stated on Twitter that the Indonesian driver has been withdrawn from the t...
Guanyu Zhou has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 Feature Race in Great Britain, as his laptime of a 1:38.182 was two-tenths faster than teammate and second placed finisher Lu...
Luca Ghiotto ended the Formula 2 practice session from Silverstone on top, as he edged out Nicholas Latifi by just over one-tenth of a second. Ghiotto is no stranger to topping...
Sergio Sette Camara has won his first race of the 2019 Formula 2 championship, holding off the Uni-Virtuosi of Luca Ghiotto to take the win and 15 points. Louis Deletraz ...
Nobuharu Matsushita has won the feature race at the Red Bull Ring, taking his first win of the 2019 season. Matsushita took the lead of the race in the latter stages, overtakin...
Nyck De Vries has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 feature race on Saturday, in a session which saw drivers fighting for track position around the short Red Bull Ring. ...
Louis Deletraz has ended the only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend on top of the timesheets as he posted a time of 1:14.782. The Carlin driver's lead at the top wa...
Ryan Tveter will replace Ralph Boschung at Trident this weekend, after Boschung confirmed he would be leaving the Formula 2 series after two and a half years. Tveter is no stra...
Ralph Boschung has confirmed that he will be stepping away from the Formula 2 championship with immediate effect. The Swiss driver has been racing in the series since 2017, and...
Patricio O'Ward and Arjun Maini will race at this weekend's race in Spielberg for MP Motorsport and Campos respectively. O'Ward will make his debut in the series, r...
Anthoine Hubert has won his second race of the Formula 2 season, as he was unchallenged on his way to the chequered flag at his home event. Hubert started the Sprint Race from ...
Mahaveer Raghunathan has been banned for the next round of the Formula 2 championship in Austria after picking up 12 points on his superlicense. Picking up 12 points over the c...
Nyck de Vries has won the opening race of the first race of the Formula 2 weekend, finishing five seconds ahead of Sette Camara. De Vries took the lead into the opening corner ...
Sergio Sette Camara has claimed pole position for the Formula 2 feature race, which saw two red flags at the start and toward the end of the session. The first red flag came wh...
Sergio Sette Camara has topped the practice session at Paul Ricard in the FIA Formula 2 series, beating Nyck de Vries to the top spot. Sette Camara set his best lap in the fina...
Anthoine Hubert insists it is too optimistic for him to think that he is involved in this year's fight for the FIA Formula 2 championship. The Frenchman took his first win ...
Anthoine Hubert has taken the first Formula 2 win of his career, as he crossed the line narrowly ahead of Louis Deletraz who kept the Frenchman honest during the race. Hubert s...
Luca Ghiotto has lost his second place finish at the Monaco Feature Race on Friday afternoon. The UNI-Virtuosi driver crossed the line behind Nyck de Vries, who took ...
Nyck de Vries has won the opening race of the Monaco weekend, taking a second consecutive victory in the Formula 2 championship. De Vries started the race from pole positi...
Nyck de Vries will start from pole for the feature race, after putting in a 1: 20.676 to finish on the top of the session. Qualifying in Monaco is a split-up into two groups, G...
Nicholas Latifi has topped the one and only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend, setting a lap time of 1:21.887. The times tumbled while the session progressed as drivers...
Artem Markelov will return to Formula 2 in Monaco next weekend, competing for MP Motorsport while Jordan King contests the Indianapolis 500. Markelov is one of the most ex...
Nyck de Vries has won his first race of the 2019 season, beating Luca Ghiotto to the win in Barcelona. De Vries launched off the line at the start from the second row and immed...
Nicholas Latifi has won the Formula 2 feature race at Barcelona, as he overtook Guanyu Zhou in the final laps. Zhou stormed into lead off the line from P3, and was followed by ...
Luca Ghiotto left it late in Barcelona to take pole position for Saturday's feature race, clocking a 1:28.031 in the final moments. Ghiotto was one of the last to set his f...
Luca Ghiotto has topped the Formula 2 practice session in Barcelona, stretching clear of the rest of the field. The Italian was just over four-tenths ahead of championship lead...
Formula 2 will introduce 18-inch wheels next season ahead of the same switch Formula 1 will make in 2021. Pirelli plans to use the 2020 F2 season as a means to test the 18-inch...
Tatiana Calderon is hopeful that she will receive a test outing for Alfa Romeo later this year. The Colombian is working as the Formula 1 team's test driver in 2019, and to...
Nicholas Latifi has taken his second win of the 2019 Formula 2 season, beating Juan Manuel Correa to the chequered flag. The Canadian started the race in fifth place, and made ...
Nikita Mazepin will start the Formula 2 sprint race in Azerbaijan from pole position after Luca Ghiotto was handed a penalty. Ghiotto collided with McLaren's junior driver, ...
Jack Aitken has won his second career Formula 2 race, beating Nyck de Vries to the chequered flag. The feature race, the first of the weekend in F2, was incident filled as just...
Sean Gelael has been officially disqualified from the Formula 2 qualifying session after he knocked down two marshals during the session. The Indonesian driver stopped on the c...
Nobuharu Matsushita has grabbed pole position for the Azerbaijan feature race, setting a dominant time that his rivals couldn't match. The Japanese driver clocked a 1:54.55...
Luca Ghiotto has topped the opening practice session of the Formula 2 weekend in Azerbaijan, beating Nobuharu Matsushita to the top spot. Ghiotto, who won the sprint race last ...
Luca Ghiotto has won the sprint race in Bahrain after opting to make a pit stop during the race while in the lead. Ghiotto started the race on the medium tyres but on lap 13, t...
Dams' Nicholas Latifi took the win in the first Formula 2 feature race despite a problem with his pitstop, seven seconds ahead of UNI-Virtuosi Racing's Luca Ghiotto and ...
Luca Ghiotto has taken the first pole position of the Formula 2 season, beating Louis Deletraz to the top spot. It marks Uni-Virtuosi's first pole position in it...
Sergio Sette Camara has topped the opening practice session of the 2019 Formula 2 season, beating teammate Nicholas Latifi to the top spot. The pair were separated by just unde...
MP Motorsport has confirmed its driver line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship, which finalises the grid ahead of the first round in Bahrain next weekend. Jordan King a...
2019 FIA Formula 2 debutant Mick Schumacher has revealed that he finds no problems with the constant comparison to his seven-time world champion father Michael. Mick Schumacher...
Nyck de Vries insists he is keeping calm over his new Formula 2 seat with ART, effectively replacing the reigning series champion George Russell. De Vries raced with Prema last...
Ralph Boschung has become the latest driver to take up a seat in the FIA Formula 2 championship, penning a deal with Trident. The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons in ...
FIA president Jean Todt has urged people to leave Mick Schumacher in peace as he continues his racing career. This year, the German will compete in the FIA Formula 2 champ...
Tatiana Calderon will race in the FIA Formula 2 championship this season for BWT Arden, the team has confirmed. Calderon has spent the last three years in the GP3 Series, havin...
Current GP3 champion Anthoine Hubert will race for Arden and it's recently announced Formula 2 partner HWA in 2019. He has also been given full backing by the Renault F1 tea...
HWA continues to spread its motorsport footprint as it confirmed on Monday that it will partner Arden for the 2019 Formula 2 season. The relationship will involve an e...
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
Renault junior Jack Aitken will compete in his second season of Formula 2 with Campos after a lacklustre year with ART in 2018. The British driver failed to match teammate ...
Sergio Sette Camara will join DAMS for the 2019 Formula 2 season, partnering Canadian Nicholas Latifi. Sette Camara is readying up for his third season in the F2 championship, h...
Nicholas Latifi will compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship with DAMS for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. It will be Latifi's fourth full season in the sport, having...
The son of ex-Ferrari F1 driver Jean Alesi, Giuliano Alesi will move into Formula 2 next year, continuing his association with the Trident team. The Ferrari Academy driver has b...
