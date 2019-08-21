user icon
icon

link-icon
Stroll confident Racing Point can continue strong upgrade form

Stroll confident Racing Point can continue strong upgrade form

  • Published on 21 Aug 2019 12:01
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lance Stroll is confident that the Racing Point team can continue the strong development of its car that it has done in previous years, when it was known as Force India.

This year marks Stroll's first at Racing Point, joining the Silverstone outfit after his father Lawrence led a consortium of investors to pull the Force India team out of administration last year.

Force India consistently ran at the front of the midfield throughout the turbo hybrid era, despite having a lesser budget compared to other teams.

MOREStroll: Racing Point must focus on the present | Perez 'caught out' by Stroll's race pace

Stroll, who spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Williams, doesn't believe that the Grove-based team's upgrade pace was affected by budget when asked to compare it to Racing Point's speed with bringing in new parts.

"I don't know if budget was really an issue," he said. "I think it's about focusing on the right areas of the car to work on and executing, bringing upgrades that are performing on track and that are curing our weaknesses.

"I believe that as a team we can do that, they've done it in the past. They've been punching above their weight for a long time, and last year definitely they made some improvements on the car throughout the course of the season. 

"So I'm very confident that we can do the same this year. As a team we're all in it together. Checo and I are trying to guide the team as well as we can, giving them a clear direction on where we need to develop the car."

After the opening 12 races of the season, Racing Point currently sits eighth in the constructors' championship, one point behind Alfa Romeo. 

Its best result of the season came courtesy of Stroll, who crossed the line in fourth place in Germany last month. 


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Lance Stroll 18
Lance Stroll
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Oct 29 1998 (20)
  • Place of b. Montreal, Canada
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar