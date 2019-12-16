user icon
Stroll: Perez is 'mentally very strong'

Stroll: Perez is 'mentally very strong'

  • Published on 16 Dec 2019 16:34
  • comments 5
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Harry Mattocks

Lance Stroll says that he is looking forward to the challenge of beating Sergio Perez next season, now that he has got a year of experience under his belt at Racing Point.

The former Williams driver has struggled to keep up with Perez this season, after poor qualifying performances lead to little chance of points during races.

The Canadian did manage to break his run of Q1 eliminations eventually and produced some decent performances in the latter part of the year.

Stroll had this to say about Perez: “I think, you know, generally he's had the upper hand in qualifying. So that's going to be an area that I'm going to work on next year.

"He's beat me most of the time this year, so that's something I've got to work on. And yeah I think the experience helps, he's been with the team a long time.

“I have a different driving style, different approach, which all drivers have and in order to maximize my driving style, my approach, there's some things that I think we have to keep working on and come back next year and do better. So that's really what I'm looking forward to.

He went onto compliment the Mexican’s approach to the sport.

“I think Sergio all around is really, really solid. You know, he's got a very good approach. I think he's mentally very strong. And, you know, he's a competitive driver all around, both on Saturday and Sunday, and I think he's demonstrated that for a long time,” he said.

“He's been one of the better drivers in the midfield. So yeah, it's I think it's great to work alongside him and I'm looking forward to next season with a year of experience under my belt in this team.”

Trending news

Replies (5)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,678

    Perez post-McLaren is an incredibly wellrounded driver, particularly considering his consistency and tyre management. I kinda love it when the other drivers complain about the medium tyres and so being too slow or going off, and there comes Perez, lugging some mediums or hards beyond what most other drivers used them for, waiting for a chance to pounce on some softs. I'd dare say he could be best of the rest, or at the very least a member of the top 8.

    • Dec 16 2019 - 19:40
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      I would go as far as saying, he is a worthy replacement for Bottas as a second driver

      • Dec 17 2019 - 05:50
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      I'd be up for that! I really think he deserves another shot in a stronger car.

      Out of curiousity: if you were a team principal, which team would it be for, and which drivers would you hire?

      • Dec 17 2019 - 06:18
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    Perez: Stroll is economically very strong driver.

    • Dec 17 2019 - 02:27
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,054

    Dream on son. Nobody thought you would get close to Checo and you didn't. Don't see it happening next year either. Even daddy will probably be looking for a new driver if he has another year like this one.

