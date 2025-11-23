user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025
1 / 334
  • Camera-
  • Picture size4000x6000 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateNov 22

Formula One World Championship Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates with the team. 22.11.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Price / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Day - Las Vegas, Nevada, USA XPB Images Las Vegas USA Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Las Vegas Strip Circuit November Street Nevada USA United States of America Saturday 22 11 2025 Podium Portrait Winner Victor Victory First Position First Place

  • Max Verstappen
  • Red Bull Racing