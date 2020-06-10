user icon
F1 to stream the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday

F1 to stream the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday

  Published on 10 Jun 2020 11:47
  • comments 1
  By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has announced that it will stream the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday for fans to enjoy.

The race was the penultimate round of the 2005 world championship. At the previous event in Brazil, Fernando Alonso won his first drivers' title, with Kimi Raikkonen sitting untouchable in second place.

Qualifying saw Ralf Schumacher in his Toyota car take pole position, edging out the BAR of Jenson Button by just three-hundredths of a second.

The second row consisted of Giancarlo Fisichella and Christian Klien. Usual front runners Michael Schumacher, Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen qualified well outside the top ten.

The race is often cited as the greatest drive of Raikkonen's career, as he pushed from the back of the field to the front. 

The stream will go live on Formula 1's YouTube channel at 19:00 BST.

Replies (1)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 282

    How do you think, will Giancarlo watch this re-transmission?

    • + 0
    • Jun 10 2020 - 14:18

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

