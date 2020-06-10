F1 to stream the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday

Formula 1 has announced that it will stream the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday for fans to enjoy.

The race was the penultimate round of the 2005 world championship. At the previous event in Brazil, Fernando Alonso won his first drivers' title, with Kimi Raikkonen sitting untouchable in second place.

Qualifying saw Ralf Schumacher in his Toyota car take pole position, edging out the BAR of Jenson Button by just three-hundredths of a second.

The second row consisted of Giancarlo Fisichella and Christian Klien. Usual front runners Michael Schumacher, Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen qualified well outside the top ten.

The race is often cited as the greatest drive of Raikkonen's career, as he pushed from the back of the field to the front.

The stream will go live on Formula 1's YouTube channel at 19:00 BST.