Raikkonen: Race in Finland possible with financial backing

  • Published on 15 Sep 2019 10:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Kimi Raikkonen believes that a Formula 1 Grand Prix event in Finland in the coming years is possible if a venue can secure financial backing.

The Kymiring was recently finished its construction and hosted a short MotoGP test at the circuit, holding an FIA Grade One license needed to host an F1 round.

Raikkonen admits that he would be happy to see F1 race in Finland, whether it is at the new circuit or through the streets of one of its major cities. 

"I've seen a video of the bikes going around. I always said many years ago, the only issue is the money. I'm sure we can race in the middle of Helsinki if someone puts the money down.

"That's the only issue. Now it looks like we have a track, I don't know if it's homologated for F1 yet, it's for the bikes so it must be safe in many areas.

"It's possible. It's just a matter of somebody taking care of the cost. If that happens, that's great."

"I don't know, I don't really look so much on the past. I had a great time there, I was many years there, we won championships, a couple of team championships.

"It's great to be part of the history and I'm always talking with them when I see [them], so do I miss it? I'm okay where I am now and I have no issues with them."

Finland has never hosted a world championship race, despite producing four Formula 1 world champions. 


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

