Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo doing well with limited resources

Kimi Raikkonen believes Alfa Romeo is doing well with the limited resources it has compared to the top teams.

Alfa currently sits seventh in the constructors' standings, with Raikkonen picking up31 of its 32 points so far this season.

Raikkonen admits that he didn't have any expectations for his first year at the new team, but believes the points standings don't paint a true picture for the team.

"I didn't expect anything," Raikkonen said. "I came in to do the best that I can and I think if you look at the points right now, it looks pretty shit. But I don't think it's really telling the true story of the first part of the season.

"For sure around Barcelona, we were not where we wanted to be, we were too slow basically. But before and after that we came back pretty well. We are going in the right direction and doing the right things, but as a team, we have limitations.

"We are not like the guys at the front, and we know that, we accept it. But for what we have, we are doing good. We just want to be faster and to be ahead. Slowly we are building there. It takes time as always. But we're doing pretty okay.

"It could always be better, we haven't always maximised the points, but that's how it goes."

Raikkonen crossed the line in Hungary in seventh place, taking his fourth top ten finish in five races.

The Finn was also originally classified in seventh at the German Grand Prix, but received a 30 second time penalty relating to his clutch at the start of the race.

Alfa Romeo is going ahead with its appeal of the penalty, with a court date set for the 24th of September next month.