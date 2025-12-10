Christijan Albers has delivered one of his highest compliments yet to Max Verstappen, saying the Dutchman combines the best qualities of Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. According to the former F1 driver, Verstappen’s ability to dominate races, extract performance in difficult conditions and maintain mental sharpness under pressure places him in the same category as the greatest drivers in history. Albers argued that even though Verstappen narrowly missed out on the world title this season, his level of driving was “on another planet”.

Verstappen’s comeback from 104 points down, his wheel-to-wheel precision and his relentless race pace have been central themes this year. Albers believes these qualities mirror the traits that made Senna and Schumacher so feared on the track.

“He Has Senna’s Instinct and Schumacher’s Consistency”

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Albers explained why he believes Verstappen is a unique blend of the two legends. “Max has Senna’s instinct. The raw feeling for the car, the aggression, the ability to attack at exactly the right moment. And he has Schumacher’s consistency. That is what makes him so special.”

He added that Verstappen’s racecraft stood out even more in a season where the Red Bull was not always the fastest car. “When things got tough, Max made the difference. That is what champions like Senna and Schumacher did. Max is in that same bracket.”

Albers said Verstappen’s mentality also sets him apart. “He does not crack under pressure. He becomes sharper. That is something only the greats have.”

Missing the Title Does Not Change His Standing

Although Lando Norris ultimately won the championship, Albers stressed that Verstappen’s performances remain among the strongest of his career. “The fact he did not win the title means nothing for his legacy. Anyone who understands racing saw what he did this year.”

He highlighted Verstappen’s series of comeback drives and his leadership during Red Bull’s mid-season struggles. “He dragged that team forward. Without him, Red Bull would not have been in the title fight at all.”

Albers said the points gap at the finish did not reflect Verstappen’s true level. “He was the best driver on the grid this year. The margins were tiny, but the quality of his driving was enormous.”

A Driver Who Defines His Era

Albers believes Verstappen will continue to shape Formula 1 for years to come. “We are watching one of the all-time greats. People will look back at this period the same way they look back at Senna or Schumacher.”

He added that Verstappen’s influence extends beyond results. “He has changed how drivers race. He pushes everyone around him to a higher level.”

The Legacy Continues

For Albers, the comparison with Senna and Schumacher is not made lightly. It reflects a belief that Verstappen has reached a level few drivers achieve. Whether he wins or loses individual championships, Albers says the Dutchman’s place in the sport is already secure.

“Max is one of the greats of our time. And he is still getting better.”