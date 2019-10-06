user icon
icon

link-icon
#8 Toyota takes first win of 2019/20 season in Fuji

#8 Toyota takes first win of 2019/20 season in Fuji

  • Published on 06 Oct 2019 12:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The #8 Toyota took its maiden victory of the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship, as Toyota continues its domination in the LMP1 class.

After finishing the opening race of the season at Silverstone in second place, the #8 squad controlled the 6 Hours of Fuji as its sister car was slowed by the handicap system that has been introduced into LMP1 this year.

Brendon Hartley, who is back competing in the series, took his first WEC race win since the 6 Hours of COTA in 2017.

Paired with Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, the trio took the chequered flag with 232 laps to its name, and won despite incurring a drive-through penalty due to speeding in the pit lane.

The #7 Toyota driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez crossed the finish line just over half a minute down on its sister car.

Rebellion Racing took the final step on the podium with the entry raced by Bruno Senna, Norman Nato and Gustavo Menezes ending up two laps down, and managing to fight the #7 on the circuit in the early stages of the race.

LMP2

Racing Team Nederland took its first LMP2 class win, as recently crowned Formula 2 champions Nyck de Vries stormed the timesheets in the final two hours to make up and time and emerge in the lead after the final pit stops.

RTN finished ahead of JOTA and Jackie Chan DC Racin, with JOTA looking favourite to win in the class before de Vries made up time in the pit stop phase of the race.

The United Autosports entry followed ahead of High Class Racing and COOL Racing.

GTE

Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen returned to the top spot for Aston Martin in the LMGTE Pro class.

Thiim overtook the sister Aston Martin car before the midway point of the race, with Alex Lynn behind the wheel, conceding the net lead.

Porsche finished the race in second, ahead of the #97 Aston Martin, which had a moment during the race which saw it go off the circuit and lose time.

The two AF Course Ferrari teams were fourth and fifth, with the #91 Porsche taking the final finishing spot in the Pro class.

In the Am category, TF Sport took the class win with  Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood and Jonathan Adam driving the Aston Martin entry.

It finished well ahead of the second-placed entry AF Course, while Project 1 took the final position inside the top three.


Replies (0)

Login to reply



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar