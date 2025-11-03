Bortoleto inspired by Verstappen and Hamilton duel: “I want that too”

Gabriel Bortoleto has made no secret of his lofty ambitions. The Brazilian driver, who made his Formula 1 debut with Sauber in 2025, says he dreams of one day being part of a legendary title fight like the one between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

“You have to be ready for anything”

The 20-year-old rookie still remembers that unforgettable season vividly. Verstappen and Hamilton went head-to-head until the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, delivering one of the most dramatic finales in F1 history. “You have to be ready for whatever comes your way,” said Bortoleto. “That’s the mentality everyone in Formula 1 should have. If you don’t think that way, you don’t belong here.”

Hoping for his own championship battle

Bortoleto admits that 2021 remains a major source of motivation. “That season between Lewis and Max was incredibly intense and exciting to watch,” he reflected. “Hopefully I’ll have a season like that myself one day — fighting competitively right until the final race. That’s why we’re all here, to push ourselves to the limit.”

The 2021 championship battle ended in one of the most talked-about races in the sport’s history. Verstappen clinched his first world title in the final lap at Yas Marina, while tension off

the track was equally fierce, with team principals Christian Horner and Toto Wolff engaging in a psychological duel of their own.

A strong connection with Verstappen

Bortoleto has already formed a close bond with Verstappen. The pair often train together in the simulator, with the Dutchman sharing advice and insights from his years at the top. “Max helps me a lot, especially with the mental side of racing,” Bortoleto revealed earlier this year. “He knows exactly what it takes to perform at this level.”

Verstappen has also spoken highly of the young Brazilian, describing him as “a natural talent with a very mature approach.” For Bortoleto, that mutual respect fuels his determination to reach the top. “I hope that one day we’ll not only train together but fight each other on track — for the world championship.”