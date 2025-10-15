Determined Wolff Expects Tough Weekend in Austin: “A Real Test!”

After a successful outing in Singapore, Mercedes is hoping to carry that momentum into the United States Grand Prix in Austin. Team principal Toto Wolff remains proud of the team’s recent progress but admits the upcoming weekend will present a whole new challenge.

Two weeks ago, George Russell delivered a surprise victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, taking pole position on Saturday and converting it into a confident win on Sunday. Behind him, Andrea Kimi Antonelli crossed the line in fifth, adding to Mercedes’ sense of satisfaction. But as the team heads to Austin, Wolff knows they won’t be among the outright favorites for victory.

“Not just a lucky result”

In the team’s official race preview, Wolff reflected on the performance in Singapore. “We look back on a strong result where we won with George and finished fifth with Kimi,” he said. “It wasn’t just unexpected — our pace across both Saturday and Sunday showed that it wasn’t a one-off. That’s been the story of our season: some weekends it’s unclear which direction things will go, but when it comes together, we can still fight at the front.”

Mercedes also impressed earlier in the year in Azerbaijan, and Wolff is curious to see if the improvements translate to a different type of circuit. “We looked strong there too, but now we want to see whether we’ve made a real step forward heading into the races on the American continent,” he continued. “These tracks have completely different layouts and challenges compared to the street circuits we’ve just visited. We’re heading into the unknown — but that’s what makes this sport so enjoyable.”

“Austin is a true test”

The Circuit of the Americas will host both the Grand Prix and a Sprint race this weekend, adding an extra layer of complexity. Wolff is under no illusions about the task ahead. “Austin has become an iconic venue — passionate fans, a great city nearby, and a circuit that really tests the drivers and cars,” he said. “With its elevation changes, the steep climb into Turn 1, and the mix of high-speed corners and slow sections, it’s a real challenge. And with the Sprint format, it’s also another opportunity to fine-tune the car and keep pushing forward.”

For Mercedes, Austin won’t just be another race — it will be a measure of how far the team’s resurgence has truly come.