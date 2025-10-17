Russell Sends Message to Verstappen: “I’m Good Enough to Be World Champion”

George Russell says he’s entering the best form of his career after signing a new contract extension with Mercedes, securing his future in Formula 1 through 2026. The 27-year-old Briton believes he’s now driving at a level capable of delivering a world championship — and he’s ready to prove it.

A weight lifted

Russell’s contract situation had been one of the most discussed topics in the paddock in recent months, particularly as rumors swirled about Max Verstappen possibly joining Mercedes. In the end, both Russell and teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli extended their deals, while Verstappen confirmed his commitment to Red Bull Racing.

With the speculation finally behind him, Russell admitted his relief. “It’s great that everything worked out exactly the way the team and I expected,” he told The Athletic. “Of course, there were months of public questions, and it got a bit tiring. It’s nice that it’s all settled now. We can look ahead.”

Peak performance

Even in a season dominated by McLaren, Russell has shown flashes of brilliance. His victories in Canada and Singapore reminded everyone of his potential — and his growing maturity as a racer. “I feel one hundred percent ready to fight for a world championship,” he said confidently. “I’ve always known I had the speed, and I’ve always believed I could do it. But this year, I’ve probably been the most complete driver I’ve ever been in my career.”

Focused on performance

Russell and Mercedes are locked in for at least another season together, but the Brit knows that nothing in Formula 1 is guaranteed. “The understanding has always been that we want to win together and move forward together,” he said. “But as I’ve always said, contracts in Formula 1 don’t mean much. It’s all about performance — that’s what really matters, and both sides need to benefit from that.”

A statement of intent

Russell’s words serve as both a reflection and a warning. After years of promise and persistence, he believes he’s finally ready to compete with the very best — including Verstappen. For Mercedes, it’s a clear signal: their young leader is not just driving to prove himself anymore. He’s driving to win.