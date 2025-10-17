user icon
icon

Russell Sends Message to Verstappen: “I’m Good Enough to Be World Champion”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Russell Sends Message to Verstappen: “I’m Good Enough to Be World Champion”
  • Published on 17 Oct 2025 09:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

George Russell says he’s entering the best form of his career after signing a new contract extension with Mercedes, securing his future in Formula 1 through 2026. The 27-year-old Briton believes he’s now driving at a level capable of delivering a world championship — and he’s ready to prove it. 

A weight lifted 

Russell’s contract situation had been one of the most discussed topics in the paddock in recent months, particularly as rumors swirled about Max Verstappen possibly joining Mercedes. In the end, both Russell and teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli extended their deals, while Verstappen confirmed his commitment to Red Bull Racing

More about Max Verstappen Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

With the speculation finally behind him, Russell admitted his relief. “It’s great that everything worked out exactly the way the team and I expected,” he told The Athletic. “Of course, there were months of public questions, and it got a bit tiring. It’s nice that it’s all settled now. We can look ahead.” 

Peak performance 

Even in a season dominated by McLaren, Russell has shown flashes of brilliance. His victories in Canada and Singapore reminded everyone of his potential — and his growing maturity as a racer. “I feel one hundred percent ready to fight for a world championship,” he said confidently. “I’ve always known I had the speed, and I’ve always believed I could do it. But this year, I’ve probably been the most complete driver I’ve ever been in my career.” 

Focused on performance 

Russell and Mercedes are locked in for at least another season together, but the Brit knows that nothing in Formula 1 is guaranteed. “The understanding has always been that we want to win together and move forward together,” he said. “But as I’ve always said, contracts in Formula 1 don’t mean much. It’s all about performance — that’s what really matters, and both sides need to benefit from that.”

A statement of intent 

Russell’s words serve as both a reflection and a warning. After years of promise and persistence, he believes he’s finally ready to compete with the very best — including Verstappen. For Mercedes, it’s a clear signal: their young leader is not just driving to prove himself anymore. He’s driving to win. 

 

F1 News Max Verstappen George Russell Mercedes Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar