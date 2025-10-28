Russell Reveals Details of New Mercedes Contract

George Russell recently confirmed a contract extension with Mercedes, securing his place at the Silver Arrows for next season. While negotiations took longer than expected, the Brithas now revealed that his future is firmly in his own hands — thanks to a performance-based clause built into the deal.

Performance Clause Gives Russell Control Over His Future

Russell hopes to fight for the Formula 1 world championship in 2026, and his new contract has been structured to reward strong results. The deal, officially announced ahead of the United States Grand Prix, is currently valid until the end of 2026. However, as Russell explained to The Telegraph, it could automatically extend if he hits certain performance targets.

“I haven’t said this publicly before, but the agreement is that if I perform next year, there’s a specific clause that automatically extends my contract through 2027,” Russell revealed. “My seat for 2027 is in my own hands. I’m not being strung along here. We won’t be in the same position we were six months ago. If I deliver — and I won’t go into details — then I’m 100 percent staying.”

The 27-year-old says the clause gives him both motivation and security as Mercedes works to return to title contention under the upcoming 2026 regulations.

Russell Confident in His Path Forward

Reflecting on the drawn-out negotiations, Russell admitted that the wait ultimately worked in his favor. “Everything worked out for the best,” he said. “I actually wanted to sign the contract back in October 2024, but the one I have now is considerably better than what I would have gotten then. Sometimes you just have to trust your ability — I feel like I’m only getting stronger.”

Currently sitting fourth in the World Drivers’ Championship, Russell is mathematically out of the title fight this season. Still, he remains optimistic about Mercedes’ long-term prospects. “We’re not where we want to be yet, but the foundations are there. Next year, I want to be fighting at the very front again.”