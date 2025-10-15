Kravitz Reveals Details About Verstappen and Russell Feud: “George Wanted to Hit Back at Max”

Tensions between Max Verstappen and George Russell boiled over at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season. The Red Bull and Mercedes drivers clashed both on and off the track, and their rivalry became one of the main talking points in the paddock. Now, F1 journalist Ted Kravitz has revealed new behind-the-scenes details in his book F1 Insider: Notes from the Pit Lane.

The spark in Qatar

The conflict began after the Qatar Grand Prix, when Verstappen lost his pole position to Russell following a stewards’ decision. The officials deemed Verstappen’s driving “dangerous” during qualifying and swapped the top two grid positions. Although the Dutchman went on to win the race, he was furious about how the situation had unfolded, particularly about Russell’s behavior in the stewards’ room.

“He’s always polite in front of the cameras,” Verstappen said afterward, “but when you’re sitting with him at the stewards, he’s a completely different person, and I can’t stand that. He can just piss off; I don’t want anything to do with him.”

Kravitz: “Russell wanted to respond”

A week later, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the fallout between the two drivers was still the main topic in the paddock. Russell, usually calm and measured, decided to speak his mind. “Someone has to stand up to a bully at some point,” he told reporters. “They’ve let him get away with it for too long.”

According to Kravitz, Russell arrived in Abu Dhabi determined to confront Verstappen publicly. “When George showed up a week after Qatar, he wasn’t going to let the situation die down,” Kravitz wrote. “I was preparing to interview the drivers for TV when he suddenly approached me and said, ‘Make sure you ask a follow-up question.’”

Kravitz admitted he was taken aback. “I asked him what he meant, and he said, ‘I’m going to hit back at Max. I’m tired of him criticizing me in the media. I’ll call him out on his behavior, and I don’t mind if you ask me more than one question.’”

No love lost

Verstappen and Russell have clashed before. The pair made contact during the 2023 Sprint in Baku, leading to a heated argument afterward. This season they crossed paths again in Barcelona, when Verstappen’s Red Bull made contact with Russell’s Mercedes. “I’ll bring him some tissues next time,” Verstappen joked after the race.

Despite attempts to cool things down publicly, Kravitz’s revelations suggest the feud went deeper than many realized. Their competitive fire isn’t likely to fade anytime soon, and few

would be surprised if the next chapter of their rivalry plays out on track rather than in the media.