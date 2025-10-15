user icon
icon

Kravitz Reveals Details About Verstappen and Russell Feud: “George Wanted to Hit Back at Max”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Kravitz Reveals Details About Verstappen and Russell Feud: “George Wanted to Hit Back at Max”
  • Published on 15 Oct 2025 07:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Tensions between Max Verstappen and George Russell boiled over at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season. The Red Bull and Mercedes drivers clashed both on and off the track, and their rivalry became one of the main talking points in the paddock. Now, F1 journalist Ted Kravitz has revealed new behind-the-scenes details in his book F1 Insider: Notes from the Pit Lane. 

The spark in Qatar 

The conflict began after the Qatar Grand Prix, when Verstappen lost his pole position to Russell following a stewards’ decision. The officials deemed Verstappen’s driving “dangerous” during qualifying and swapped the top two grid positions. Although the Dutchman went on to win the race, he was furious about how the situation had unfolded, particularly about Russell’s behavior in the stewards’ room. 

More about Max Verstappen Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

“He’s always polite in front of the cameras,” Verstappen said afterward, “but when you’re sitting with him at the stewards, he’s a completely different person, and I can’t stand that. He can just piss off; I don’t want anything to do with him.” 

Kravitz: “Russell wanted to respond” 

A week later, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the fallout between the two drivers was still the main topic in the paddock. Russell, usually calm and measured, decided to speak his mind. “Someone has to stand up to a bully at some point,” he told reporters. “They’ve let him get away with it for too long.” 

According to Kravitz, Russell arrived in Abu Dhabi determined to confront Verstappen publicly. “When George showed up a week after Qatar, he wasn’t going to let the situation die down,” Kravitz wrote. “I was preparing to interview the drivers for TV when he suddenly approached me and said, ‘Make sure you ask a follow-up question.’” 

Kravitz admitted he was taken aback. “I asked him what he meant, and he said, ‘I’m going to hit back at Max. I’m tired of him criticizing me in the media. I’ll call him out on his behavior, and I don’t mind if you ask me more than one question.’” 

No love lost 

Verstappen and Russell have clashed before. The pair made contact during the 2023 Sprint in Baku, leading to a heated argument afterward. This season they crossed paths again in Barcelona, when Verstappen’s Red Bull made contact with Russell’s Mercedes. “I’ll bring him some tissues next time,” Verstappen joked after the race. 

Despite attempts to cool things down publicly, Kravitz’s revelations suggest the feud went deeper than many realized. Their competitive fire isn’t likely to fade anytime soon, and few

would be surprised if the next chapter of their rivalry plays out on track rather than in the media. 

 

 

F1 News Max Verstappen George Russell Red Bull Racing Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar