"Do it now or don't!" - Russell's rage exposes Mercedes dilemma
  • Published on 28 Oct 2025 18:48
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

The P2 constructors battle is intense. Mercedes versus Ferrari. Every point counts. In Mexico, George Russell exposed a painful internal dilemma. His frustrated team radio revealed the tension between team strategy and individual ambition. 

The fiery radio message 

Mid-race Russell was stuck behind rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli. He felt faster. Much faster. Oscar Piastri was breathing down his neck. He begged his team to intervene. 

The pit wall's response? Hesitant. That led to an explosion. When his race engineer asked him to cool his tires, Russell erupted. Tirade bleeped out by broadcast. But the message was clear. 

"I was in his DRS train, so when my tires were in a good window, I was ready to attack," Russell explained. "Ultimately we left it too long." 

What frustrated Russell: 

● Stuck behind slower teammate 

● Piastri closing from behind 

● Team hesitated with clear team order 

● Lost precious laps in doubt 

● Eventually intervened too late 

"Now or never" 

The team eventually gave in. But only after costly laps. "Either you do it immediately, or you don't do it at all," was Russell's devastating verdict. 

That hesitation cost positions. Maybe even points. In the battle against Ferrari that's unacceptable. Russell knew it. His frustration was more than personal. It was strategic. 

"Ultimately I'm not fighting Kimi in a championship, we're fighting Ferrari and Red Bull," he said. Clarity. The big picture. That's what the pit wall missed.

The Mercedes dilemma 

On one side: experienced Russell, fighting for every point against Ferrari. On the other: rookie Antonelli, who must prove himself and won't just step aside. 

Mercedes' hesitation shows the split. They don't want to demoralize Antonelli. But they can't afford to lose points to Ferrari. 

P6 and P7 was the final result. Russell knows it could have been better. His outburst was a wake-up call. In a battle where every point counts, doubt can make the difference.

Frustration or leadership?

Was Russell too harsh? Or did he show leadership? Both. He publicly admitted the internal dilemma. But his point was valid. 

Mercedes must choose. Develop Antonelli or maximize points now. Those two clashed in Mexico. Russell chose now. The team chose later. That cost them. 

The question remains: does Mercedes learn from this? Or do we see this frustration more often in coming races? Russell's patience is gone. His message clear. 

Do it now. Or don't do it at all. 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

