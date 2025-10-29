user icon
icon

Toto Wolff's chess game - hidden agenda behind support for Ferrari rival

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Toto Wolff's chess game - hidden agenda behind support for Ferrari rival
  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 16:47
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Toto Wolff praised his competitor. Openly. "Fred is one of the best team bosses I know... If I wasn't at Mercedes, I'd take Fred." Why does the Mercedes boss defend Frédéric Vasseur so loudly?

The mystery of praise 

In F1 you don't praise rivals without reason. Every public statement by a team boss is political. Wolff's defense comes at a moment when Vasseur is reportedly under immense pressure at Ferrari

More about Toto Wolff Wolff's masterstroke - while McLaren and Red Bull fight for 2025, Mercedes wins 2026

Wolff's masterstroke - while McLaren and Red Bull fight for 2025, Mercedes wins 2026

Oct 23
 Determined Wolff Expects Tough Weekend in Austin: “A Real Test!”

Determined Wolff Expects Tough Weekend in Austin: “A Real Test!”

Oct 15

He explicitly acknowledges that pressure. Compares intense Italian media attention to "managing the national football team." That's not a compliment. That's a warning. 

Wolff warns Ferrari: you "won't get better" than Vasseur. Sounds like support. But what if it's something else? 

Why Wolff's praise is suspicious: 

● Comes during intense Ferrari internal pressure 

● Emphasizes precisely that Vasseur needs defense 

● Spotlight on Ferrari's "revolving door culture" 

● Implicit comparison with Mercedes stability 

● Message to F1 ecosystem: we are stable ship 

● Stirring unrest among Ferrari personnel possible effect 

The Jean Todt example 

Wolff uses Jean Todt's long lead-up period at Ferrari in the '90s as example. Pleads for patience and stability. Sounds noble. 

But it implicitly contrasts Ferrari's alleged impatience with his own long tenure. With Mercedes stability. That's the real message. 

Not: "Support Fred." But: "We at Mercedes understand that success needs time. Ferrari doesn't." 

The underlying rivalry 

Despite the praise, rivalry remains very much alive. Vasseur pushed back against Wolff's claim that McLaren "humiliated" other teams, including Ferrari. 

Their relationship is complex. Not purely friendly. There's probably genuine personal respect. But in F1 every public statement is also strategic. 

By defending Vasseur, Wolff emphasizes precisely that he needs defense. Shines fierce spotlight on internal pressure. Can have unsettling effect on Ferrari personnel and partners. 

4D chess in the paddock 

This is part of long-term war for talent and reputation. Wolff positions himself as statesman. Mercedes as bastion of stability.

Ferrari as stormy sea where team bosses don't survive. Subtle undermining packaged as friendly concern. 

It reinforces idea that success requires time and trust. That high-pressure environment of Ferrari is incompatible with sustainable success. Message to future top engineers and drivers: come to us, not to them. 

Wolff's defense of Vasseur is masterfully played political theater. It's simultaneously friendship AND weapon. Support AND sabotage. That's 4D chess in the F1 paddock. 

And behind those interviews lies much more than simple soundbites. 

F1 News Toto Wolff Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

AT Toto Wolff -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country AT
  • Date of b. Jan 12 1972 (53)
  • Place of b. Vienne, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar