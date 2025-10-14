“Verstappen Determines Russell’s Future at Mercedes”

George Russell’s future in Formula 1 remains uncertain as the British driver continues contract negotiations with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. With his current deal set to expire, Russell is seeking clarity — but according to former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, one man could have a decisive, if indirect, influence on the outcome: Max Verstappen.

Russell joined Mercedes in 2022, replacing Valtteri Bottas, and quickly established himself as a team leader following Lewis Hamilton’s departure. Yet, with 2026 approaching — the first season of F1’s next-generation engine regulations — his long-term place within the Silver Arrows is still unresolved. Steiner, however, isn’t worried about Russell’s prospects.

“He’ll definitely get a contract — whether that’s with Mercedes or somewhere else,” Steiner said on the Red Flags Podcast. “George knows exactly what he’s worth. He’s not going to sign the first deal they put in front of him. He wants to maximize his value — and rightly so. He’s proven that he can lead the team since Hamilton left, and he’s done a good job.”

Contract length the sticking point

According to Steiner, the real issue isn’t money, but duration. “I think George wants a multi-year deal, but Toto probably only wants to offer him one season,” he explained. “Why? Because Toto is keeping two doors open — one for Max Verstappen, in case he ever decides to leave Red Bull, and one for young Kimi Antonelli if he’s ready for a full-time seat. And George knows that doesn’t work in his favor.”

Russell holds the stronger hand

Despite the uncertainty, Steiner believes Russell has the leverage. “He’s performing well — that’s his strength. He doesn’t need to rush. He has the results, the experience, and the credibility. And he wants to be paid like a top driver, because he belongs in that category,” Steiner said.

The Italian also stressed that Mercedes may need Russell more than he needs them. “If they don’t give him a long-term deal, who do they put in that car? There’s no one available at his level. Mercedes isn’t fighting for midfield points — they want to win championships. And for that, you need someone like George.”

Steiner even suggested that Russell’s value could rise further in the near future. “Imagine if Verstappen says in 2027, ‘I’m done with Red Bull.’ Then everything changes. Maybe Red

Bull looks at George. But for now, Mercedes needs Russell more than the other way around — and he knows it perfectly well.”