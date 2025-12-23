Andrea Kimi Antonelli has spoken warmly about the support he receives from Max Verstappen, describing the reigning world champion as an important mentor during his rookie season. The young Italian says Verstappen’s guidance has helped him navigate difficult moments and adapt to the pressures of Formula 1. According to Antonelli, Verstappen’s involvement goes far beyond casual advice and reflects a genuine willingness to help.

Antonelli entered Formula 1 under intense scrutiny, widely seen as one of the sport’s most exciting prospects. While the transition has not been easy, he credits Verstappen with playing a key role in helping him stay grounded.

“He Is Always Willing to Help”

Speaking to La Repubblica, Antonelli explained how Verstappen has supported him behind the scenes. “Max supports me a lot. If I have questions, he is always willing to help.”

Antonelli said the conversations are practical rather than symbolic. “He talks about racing situations, mindset and how to handle pressure.”

According to the Italian, Verstappen does not position himself above others. “He is very normal. He treats you like an equal, not like a rookie.”

Learning From the Best

Antonelli believes having access to Verstappen’s experience is invaluable. “He has been through everything already. He knows what works and what does not.”

He said Verstappen’s advice often focuses on simplicity. “He tells me not to overthink things and to trust my instincts.”

That approach helped Antonelli during tough weekends. “When things do not go well, it is easy to doubt yourself. Max helps you reset.”

Support During Difficult Moments

Antonelli admitted that his rookie season included challenging phases. “There were weekends where nothing seemed to work.”

During those moments, Verstappen’s support stood out. “He reminded me that everyone goes through this. Even the best.”

Antonelli said that perspective made a difference. “It helps you understand that mistakes are part of the process.”

Respect Built on Actions

The Italian stressed that Verstappen’s mentorship is not performative. “He does not do it for attention.”

He said Verstappen’s behaviour earns respect within the paddock. “People listen to him because he is genuine.”

Antonelli believes that openness is rare at the top level. “Not everyone is willing to share knowledge.”

Confidence for the Future

Looking ahead, Antonelli says the support gives him confidence. “Knowing that someone like Max believes in you means a lot.”

He remains realistic about the road ahead.

“I still have a lot to learn.”

However, Antonelli is clear about one thing. “With guidance like this, you feel less alone.”

As he continues his development in Formula 1, Antonelli sees Verstappen not just as a benchmark, but as a mentor whose support helps shape the next generation. In a sport often defined by rivalry, their relationship shows another side of life at the top.