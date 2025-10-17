user icon
The battle for millions: why P2 constructors is crucial for 2026
  • Published on 17 Oct 2025 17:46
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

While all eyes are on the title fight at McLaren, an equally important battle rages in the background: the fight for second place in the constructors' championship. With Mercedes, Ferrari and a resurgent Red Bull breathing down each other's necks, more than prestige is at stake. 

Financial and sporting interests enormous 

The battle for the 'best of the rest' position is more exciting than ever this year. This article offers an in-depth analysis of the financial and sporting interests. 

A higher classification in the constructors' championship not only delivers millions in extra prize money. It also offers advantages in the allowed development time (ATR) for the next season. 

That extra development time could make the difference in 2026, when completely new regulations come into effect. Teams finishing behind McLaren now get more wind tunnel time and CFD hours. 

What's at stake: 

● Millions in extra prize money per position 

● Crucial ATR advantages for 2026 development 

● More wind tunnel time for lower classification 

● Extra CFD hours for car development 

● Momentum toward new regulations 

● Status and prestige for sponsors 

Current standings and recent form analyzed 

The current standings are analyzed, comparing the recent form of the three top teams. Mercedes' surprising victory in Singapore has given them a boost. 

But Red Bull's technical director Pierre Waché has admitted that his team "missed an opportunity" in Singapore and still has much potential. The Austrian outfit is not out of the fight. 

Ferrari meanwhile continues to perform inconsistently. The Italian team can compete for victories on certain circuits, but lacks consistency. 

Current situation three teams: 

● Mercedes: momentum after Singapore victory 

● Red Bull: acknowledges potential not exploited 

● Ferrari: inconsistent but sometimes blazing fast 

● Margins between three teams razor-thin 

● Each race can tip the balance 

● Austin crucial for momentum 

 Mercedes benefits from Singapore boost

Mercedes proved with the victory in Singapore that they can still win races. George Russell drove a perfect race and the team seems to have found the sweet spot. 

That victory gives the team confidence heading into the final races. If Mercedes can maintain this form, they're favorites for P2. 

Red Bull's untapped potential worrying 

Red Bull admits they're performing below their level. Waché's statement that they "missed an opportunity" is telling. 

The team has the speed but struggles to unlock it. If they solve that in the final races, they could still climb to P2. 

Max Verstappen has already shown he can perform miracles with a suboptimal car. With a better setup, Red Bull can become dangerous. 

Ferrari's inconsistency biggest problem 

Ferrari has the biggest problem: inconsistency. One weekend they fight for victory, the next they barely score points. 

That inconsistency makes it difficult to consistently score points on Mercedes and Red Bull. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton deserve better performance. 

Link to 2026 regulations crucial 

By directly linking the current battle to preparations for the crucial 2026 regulation changes, this story gets an extra layer of urgency. 

The teams finishing P2, P3 and P4 now get respectively more development time than the champion. That could make the difference in 2026 between running at the front or at the back. 

2026 impact: 

● Completely new regulations 

● New engine and chassis specs 

● Teams start from scratch 

● Extra development time enormously valuable 

● P2 gets more ATR than champion McLaren 

● Current classification determines 2026 starting chances 

 

