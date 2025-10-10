user icon
icon

Petronas boss apologizes for champagne podium

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Petronas boss apologizes for champagne podium
  • Published on 10 Oct 2025 13:29
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

In a sport where the champagne shower is an iconic symbol of victory, a moment on the Singapore podium has sparked an unexpected cultural discussion. The public apology from Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, the CEO of title sponsor Petronas, highlights the complex challenges of a global sport.

Presence led to discussion

After George Russell's dominant victory, Taufik stood on the podium. As a representative of the winning engine supplier and title sponsor, that was logical. As a Muslim, he naturally didn't participate in drinking the champagne.

More about Mercedes Mercedes Admits Mistake During Mexican GP: "We Reacted Too Late"

Mercedes Admits Mistake During Mexican GP: "We Reacted Too Late"

Oct 31
 Antonelli Seeks Talks With Mercedes After Controversial Team Order

Antonelli Seeks Talks With Mercedes After Controversial Team Order

Oct 30

But his presence during the traditional champagne shower led to discussion within the Muslim community. He was criticized online for his participation in the celebration.

Rare moment of self-reflection

What followed was a rare and nuanced moment of self-reflection. Taufik publicly apologized. He emphasized that he "can categorically state that he did not consume alcohol."

But he also added that he "should have been more aware of the sensitivities" associated with participating in such celebrations. A remarkably honest acknowledgment from a CEO of a billion-dollar company.

Not about guilt, but awareness

This article isn't about guilt, but about awareness. It examines the delicate balance that a global sport like Formula 1 must find.

The champagne tradition is deeply rooted in motorsport history. But the sport attracts an increasingly diverse, global audience. With that come different cultural and religious norms.

Global sport, local sensitivities

Singapore is a multicultural city-state with a large Muslim population. The race takes place in a region where religious sensitivities run strong. For sponsors and teams, that means navigating a complex landscape of expectations.

Taufik's apology shows understanding of this reality. He acknowledges that his presence, however innocently intended, could be misinterpreted.

Formula 1 must find balance

The incident offers a unique opportunity to highlight a side of Formula 1 that's rarely discussed. How do sponsors, teams and the organization itself navigate divergent cultural and religious norms?

There's no easy answer. Abandoning the champagne tradition is unthinkable for many fans. But ignoring that some involved feel uncomfortable is also not an option.

Respect and understanding as important as speed

Taufik's story is a powerful reminder. In a globalized world, respect and understanding are as important as speed and performance.

Formula 1 is a sport that crosses borders. Literally and figuratively. With that position comes the responsibility to be sensitive to different perspectives.

This human and cultural story has potential to appeal to a broad audience. Far beyond the traditional F1 fanbase.

F1 News Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar