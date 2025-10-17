The news is official: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will also form the driver lineup for Mercedes in 2026. But behind this announcement lies a story of strategic patience, power play and the long shadow of Max Verstappen. The delayed contract negotiations were no coincidence.

Months of waiting due to Verstappen chase

George Russell's contract extension seemed a formality, but dragged on for months. The reason? Mercedes kept the door open for a sensational switch by Max Verstappen.

Russell was put in the waiting room while Toto Wolff explored his options. A frustrating situation for the Brit, who had already proven himself as team leader.

Negotiations started in spring, but white smoke only came in October. Three months longer than normal for such a deal.

Timeline contract saga:

● Spring 2025: first Russell talks

● Summer 2025: Verstappen rumors intensify

● Mercedes waits for Verstappen clarity

● September 2025: Verstappen stays at Red Bull

● October 2025: Russell deal finally done

● Antonelli confirmed as second driver

Astronomical salary as compensation for patience

Now that the deal is finally done, the scale of Russell's reward becomes clear. Sources speak of an "astronomical salary" that places him in the top three of best-paid drivers.

A clear reward for his patience and his strong performances as the undisputed team leader. Russell has proven he can win and lead a team.

Mercedes had to dig deep after making him wait. The Brit could have considered other options if the deal had dragged on too long.

Russell: "Winning matters more than money"

Russell himself responds with relief and states that "winning matters more than money" to him. But the deal confirms his status as one of the top-earning drivers in F1.

The Brit could have left for other teams. Ferrari is mentioned as an option. That he stayed with Mercedes, despite the waiting time, shows his commitment to the project.

Verstappen effect determined entire negotiation strategy

The 'Verstappen effect' determined Mercedes' entire negotiation strategy. Toto Wolff didn't want to miss any chance of getting the Dutchman.

That obsession cost Russell months of uncertainty. But it ultimately also led to a much better financial deal for the Brit.

Wolff's strategy:

● Kept Verstappen option open until last moment

● Russell had to wait for clarity

● Antonelli announcement also delayed

● Verstappen ultimately chose Red Bull

● Russell rewarded with top contract

● Mercedes now has certainty for 2026

Antonelli as future team leader?

With the confirmation of Kimi Antonelli as second driver, Mercedes has completed its lineup for 2026. The Italian teenager is seen as the future face of the team.

But for now, Russell is the undisputed number one. His experience and leadership are crucial for the transition to the new regulations.

The question is how long Russell can maintain that status if Antonelli performs quickly.