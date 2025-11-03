user icon
Verstappen reflects on crash with Russell: “Maybe it was good that it happened”

Verstappen reflects on crash with Russell: “Maybe it was good that it happened”
  • Published on 03 Nov 2025 08:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen has looked back on his clash with George Russell during the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this season. The Dutchman received a time penalty for the incident but now admits it was partly his own mistake. Still, he insists that even with hindsight, he wouldn’t have handled it differently. 

Verstappen acknowledges his mistake 

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Verstappen was asked what he considered his last major mistake of the Formula 1 season. The Red Bull driver didn’t hesitate: “That moment with Russell in Barcelona,” he said. “That definitely wasn’t good, but there’s nothing I can do about it now. Maybe it was actually a good thing that it happened. And you shouldn’t forget why I did it.” 

Frustration played a role 

Verstappen referred to a team instruction that preceded the incident. His race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, had told him to let Russell pass after an earlier on-track battle. It later turned out that such an order hadn’t come from race control, meaning Verstappen gave up the position unnecessarily. 

“It cost me a good result,” Verstappen recalled. “I was frustrated, and I showed it. But that just says something about how much I care. If I didn’t, I could have said, ‘Fine, just pass me, I’m going home.’ But that’s not who I am.” 

Tensions continue in Mexico 

The tension between Verstappen and Russell didn’t end in Barcelona. During the Mexican Grand Prix, the pair found themselves at it again. Verstappen made a lightning start, overtaking the Brit while diving past Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the opening corners. Russell was furious that the triple world champion escaped punishment and later called him “a ****ing joke.” 

Verstappen, however, kept his cool and chose not to respond publicly. Reflecting on the situation, he simply noted, “You learn from moments like that. Sometimes things don’t go your way, and that’s just part of racing.”

F1 News Max Verstappen George Russell Mercedes Red Bull Racing

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

