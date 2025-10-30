user icon
icon

Antonelli Seeks Talks With Mercedes After Controversial Team Order

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Antonelli Seeks Talks With Mercedes After Controversial Team Order
  • Published on 30 Oct 2025 08:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Tensions were high at Mercedes following a heated Mexican Grand Prix, where Andrea Kimi Antonelli was ordered to let teammate George Russell pass in the closing stages. The young Italian complied but made it clear after the race that he wants an internal discussion about how the situation was handled. 

Chaos in the Opening Laps 

The early phase of the race was chaotic. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clashed in a fierce battle that sent both drivers off the track. Verstappen had to lift, causing a chain reaction that pushed George Russell wide. The Mercedes driver dropped several positions, losing out to Antonelli and Oliver Bearman

More about Mercedes Mercedes Admits Mistake During Mexican GP: "We Reacted Too Late"

Mercedes Admits Mistake During Mexican GP: "We Reacted Too Late"

Oct 31
 The Future of Mercedes: Why 2026 Is All or Nothing

The Future of Mercedes: Why 2026 Is All or Nothing

Oct 30

For the next several laps, Russell sat close behind Antonelli but couldn’t find a way past. When Antonelli failed to overtake Bearman’s Haas, Russell grew impatient and began calling over the team radio for a team order, claiming he was faster and could make progress if given clear air. After repeated pleas, Mercedes instructed Antonelli to swap positions at Turn 4. 

Antonelli Caught by Surprise 

Speaking to international media after the race, Antonelli admitted he was caught off guard by the call. “I didn’t know he was asking for that on the radio,” he said. “I just got a message from the team telling me to switch positions at Turn 4, which honestly surprised me. But of course, I respect their decision.” 

Russell ultimately couldn’t capitalize on the position swap and was re-passed by Antonelli later in the race.

“We Need to Talk About It” 

Although diplomatic in tone, Antonelli made it clear he expects clarification from the team. “We need to evaluate this and understand why that decision was made,” he stated. “I’d like to discuss it internally so we can move forward. For now, my focus is on Brazil.” 

The situation highlights the delicate balance Mercedes faces in managing its two drivers. With Antonelli impressing in his debut season and Russell eager to reassert leadership within the team, the dynamic between the pair could become one of the key storylines in the final races of the season. 

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 95
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 20
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2023 (2)
  • Place of b. Bologna, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar