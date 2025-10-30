Tensions were high at Mercedes following a heated Mexican Grand Prix, where Andrea Kimi Antonelli was ordered to let teammate George Russell pass in the closing stages. The young Italian complied but made it clear after the race that he wants an internal discussion about how the situation was handled.

Chaos in the Opening Laps

The early phase of the race was chaotic. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clashed in a fierce battle that sent both drivers off the track. Verstappen had to lift, causing a chain reaction that pushed George Russell wide. The Mercedes driver dropped several positions, losing out to Antonelli and Oliver Bearman.

For the next several laps, Russell sat close behind Antonelli but couldn’t find a way past. When Antonelli failed to overtake Bearman’s Haas, Russell grew impatient and began calling over the team radio for a team order, claiming he was faster and could make progress if given clear air. After repeated pleas, Mercedes instructed Antonelli to swap positions at Turn 4.

Antonelli Caught by Surprise

Speaking to international media after the race, Antonelli admitted he was caught off guard by the call. “I didn’t know he was asking for that on the radio,” he said. “I just got a message from the team telling me to switch positions at Turn 4, which honestly surprised me. But of course, I respect their decision.”

Russell ultimately couldn’t capitalize on the position swap and was re-passed by Antonelli later in the race.

“We Need to Talk About It”

Although diplomatic in tone, Antonelli made it clear he expects clarification from the team. “We need to evaluate this and understand why that decision was made,” he stated. “I’d like to discuss it internally so we can move forward. For now, my focus is on Brazil.”

The situation highlights the delicate balance Mercedes faces in managing its two drivers. With Antonelli impressing in his debut season and Russell eager to reassert leadership within the team, the dynamic between the pair could become one of the key storylines in the final races of the season.