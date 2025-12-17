Kimi Antonelli has reflected candidly on a challenging debut season in Formula 1, admitting that inconsistency and mental pressure played a significant role in his ups and downs. The highly rated Italian acknowledged that his rookie year was far from smooth, but believes the difficult moments were essential to his development. According to Antonelli, the experience ultimately made him stronger and more self-aware as a driver.

Antonelli entered Formula 1 with enormous expectations, widely tipped as one of the most exciting talents of his generation. While flashes of speed confirmed that potential, the season was also marked by mistakes, uneven form and intense scrutiny.

“I Was Not Consistent Enough”

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Antonelli was honest about his performance. “I was not consistent enough. That is something I have to accept.” He explained that the learning curve was steeper than anticipated. “Formula 1 is brutal. Every small mistake is punished. You feel that immediately.” Antonelli said the pressure to perform quickly weighed on him. “You want to prove yourself straight away, but that can lead to forcing things.”

Mental Struggles Behind the Scenes

The Italian admitted that the mental side of his rookie season was particularly challenging. “There were moments when I put too much pressure on myself.” He described how expectations affected his confidence. “When things go wrong, doubts creep in. You start questioning yourself.” Antonelli said learning to manage those thoughts was a turning point. “I realised that talent alone is not enough. You need mental balance.”

Progress After the Summer Break

According to Antonelli, the second half of the season showed clear improvement. “After the summer break, things started to click.” He credited a calmer approach for his progress. “I stopped trying to prove everything at once. I focused on doing the basics well.” That shift led to more consistent performances and fewer mistakes. “The results were not always spectacular, but they were solid. That was important.”

Lessons That Will Shape the Future

Antonelli believes the difficult debut season will pay off in the long run. “I learned more this year than in any other season of my career.” He said the experience changed his perspective. “You realise that development is not linear. There are setbacks.” Looking ahead, Antonelli remains optimistic. “I know what I need to work on. That gives me confidence.” For the young Italian, the rookie season was not about immediate success, but about laying foundations. “This year taught me humility and patience. Those lessons will stay with me.” As Antonelli prepares for his next chapter in Formula 1, his honesty reflects a driver determined to grow rather than hide behind expectations.