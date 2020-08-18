Wolff: Barcelona win after Silverstone woes shows the 'strength' of Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said the win for the team in Barcelona after the struggles in Silverstone a week earlier shows the 'strength' of the staff in the team.

The team struggled with tyre blistering during the recent 70th Anniversary Grand Prix due to the high temperatures on the circuit and there was fears Mercedes may suffer in similar conditions in Barcelona.

However, Lewis Hamilton dominated Sunday's Grand Prix to take the win, lapping every driver up to third place in the process.

Wolff noted that it showed the strength of the team, being able to turn around such a performance deficit in less than a week.

"I think that what makes me the most happy is that after a difficult weekend at Silverstone on very hot tarmac, we have been able to recover, pick the right conclusions and win in the same conditions," Wolff commented.

"That comes down to the great work that's been done in the factory. From the vehicle dynamics team to the simulation, I mean everybody from the engineering side that was involved, it shows the strength of the team."

Wolff shows respect for fellow team boss Horner

Wolff also spoke about his conversation after the race with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, admitting he respects his rival for the job he has done with the team.

Wolff jokingly gloated at Horner and the team after the race but engaged in a deep conversation with the Red Bull team principal over the performances of their respective teams and the various strategies throughout the race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen once again managed to finish second and split the two Mercedes of Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas, as Bottas dropped down the order after a poor getaway off the grid at the start of the race.

"I said to Christian 'bring on the heat!'," Wolff exclaimed.

"When you have such a great win, you can properly rub it in. There is still a rivalry there but I respect him. He has done a great job over the fifteen years that he has been in the sport."