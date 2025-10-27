Russell Still Angry with Verstappen: “I Lost Three Places Because of Him”

George Russell has renewed his criticism of Max Verstappen after a tense Mexican Grand Prix, arguing that the reigning world champion got away “scot-free” following their first-lap clash. The Mercedes driver was visibly frustrated in his post-race interviews, calling for the FIA to take action over what he sees as a recurring problem.

First-Corner Chaos

The flashpoint came almost immediately after the start. Verstappen, battling with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, ran wide in Turn 1 before rejoining the track just ahead of the pack. To Russell, that sequence summed up his anger:

“I don’t understand how three cars can cut Turn 1 and just keep their positions,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s like you risk everything, and if you mess it up, you just get a free pass. That’s not how racing should be.”

“I Lost Three Places Because of Max”

Russell claims Verstappen’s off-track moment directly cost him valuable positions:

“When Max and Lewis made contact, Lewis obviously got a penalty — rightly so. But Max went off the track and came back. It was just the wrong moment for me, and I lost three positions. Of course, I was frustrated — it all stemmed from that first lap.”

Russell Urges FIA to Step In

The Briton didn’t stop there, pointing out that Turn 1 controversies in Mexico City have become an annual occurrence:

“We see it almost every year. Last year it was Carlos, the year before Charles, ten years ago Lewis. It’s like a lawnmower race — everyone just cuts across the grass. Something has to change. It’s not how it’s supposed to be.”

A Weekend to Forget for Mercedes

Beyond the opening drama, Russell’s race never recovered. He spent much of the afternoon stuck behind Oliver Bearman, was later overtaken by Oscar Piastri, and had to yield position to teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli after a team order late in the race.

For Mercedes, it was another weekend of frustration — and for Russell, another chapter in his increasingly tense rivalry with Verstappen.