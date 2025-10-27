user icon
icon

Russell Still Angry with Verstappen: “I Lost Three Places Because of Him”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Russell Still Angry with Verstappen: “I Lost Three Places Because of Him”
  • Published on 27 Oct 2025 08:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

George Russell has renewed his criticism of Max Verstappen after a tense Mexican Grand Prix, arguing that the reigning world champion got away “scot-free” following their first-lap clash. The Mercedes driver was visibly frustrated in his post-race interviews, calling for the FIA to take action over what he sees as a recurring problem. 

First-Corner Chaos 

The flashpoint came almost immediately after the start. Verstappen, battling with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, ran wide in Turn 1 before rejoining the track just ahead of the pack. To Russell, that sequence summed up his anger: 

More about Max Verstappen Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

“I don’t understand how three cars can cut Turn 1 and just keep their positions,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s like you risk everything, and if you mess it up, you just get a free pass. That’s not how racing should be.” 

“I Lost Three Places Because of Max” 

Russell claims Verstappen’s off-track moment directly cost him valuable positions: 

“When Max and Lewis made contact, Lewis obviously got a penalty — rightly so. But Max went off the track and came back. It was just the wrong moment for me, and I lost three positions. Of course, I was frustrated — it all stemmed from that first lap.” 

Russell Urges FIA to Step In 

The Briton didn’t stop there, pointing out that Turn 1 controversies in Mexico City have become an annual occurrence: 

“We see it almost every year. Last year it was Carlos, the year before Charles, ten years ago Lewis. It’s like a lawnmower race — everyone just cuts across the grass. Something has to change. It’s not how it’s supposed to be.” 

A Weekend to Forget for Mercedes 

Beyond the opening drama, Russell’s race never recovered. He spent much of the afternoon stuck behind Oliver Bearman, was later overtaken by Oscar Piastri, and had to yield position to teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli after a team order late in the race. 

For Mercedes, it was another weekend of frustration — and for Russell, another chapter in his increasingly tense rivalry with Verstappen.

F1 News Max Verstappen George Russell Mercedes Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar