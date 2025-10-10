Mercedes reveals secret behind Russell's Singapore victory



The Formula 1 paddock, including Mercedes itself, was stunned. How could the W16, a car struggling with consistency, suddenly dominate on the hot, bumpy and demanding Singapore circuit? George Russell's victory was a "surprise box" according to team boss Toto Wolff. But this was no coincidence.

Revolutionary front wing upgrade

The answer lies in a bold upgrade the team introduced: a new front wing that pushes the limits of what's permissible. A deep dive into the data reveals a technical innovation that was key to Mercedes' resurgence.

The innovation is twofold. First, the geometry of the top flap has been modified, with a more curved profile. This is specifically designed to generate more downforce in slow corners – exactly where the Mercedes previously fell short.

The real secret: smart composite

But the real secret lies deeper, in materials science. Mercedes engineers have developed a new, advanced carbon fiber composite. This material allows a controlled degree of flexibility.

Since the FIA clamped down on 'flexi-wings' with stricter tests, teams have been looking for ways to maintain aerodynamic flexibility within the rules. Mercedes seems to have cracked the code.

Onboard footage confirms effect

Onboard footage confirms the effect. On the straights, the top flap visibly flexes. This reduces drag and increases top speed.

In the braking zones, when aerodynamic pressure decreases, the wing springs back to its original form. Then the wing is aggressive enough again for maximum downforce and grip in the corners.

Operating window drastically widened

This ingenious design has drastically widened the "operating window" – the performance envelope – of the W16. The car suddenly became competitive under conditions that were previously unfavorable.

Toto Wolff's "surprise box" remark wasn't an acknowledgment of randomness. It was a description of how this upgrade finally enabled them to find the "sweet spot" of the car.

Mercedes as third party in title fight?

The question now is whether this was a one-time masterstroke or a fundamental breakthrough. If Mercedes can repeat this performance, everything changes.

It introduces an unpredictable third party into the title fight between McLaren and Red Bull. Mercedes could then steal points from both teams and completely change the dynamics. From problem child to kingmaker.