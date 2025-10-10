user icon
icon

Mercedes reveals secret behind Russell's Singapore victory

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Mercedes reveals secret behind Russell's Singapore victory
  • Published on 10 Oct 2025 08:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier


The Formula 1 paddock, including Mercedes itself, was stunned. How could the W16, a car struggling with consistency, suddenly dominate on the hot, bumpy and demanding Singapore circuit? George Russell's victory was a "surprise box" according to team boss Toto Wolff. But this was no coincidence.

More about Mercedes Mercedes Admits Mistake During Mexican GP: "We Reacted Too Late"

Mercedes Admits Mistake During Mexican GP: "We Reacted Too Late"

Oct 31
 Antonelli Seeks Talks With Mercedes After Controversial Team Order

Antonelli Seeks Talks With Mercedes After Controversial Team Order

Oct 30

Revolutionary front wing upgrade

The answer lies in a bold upgrade the team introduced: a new front wing that pushes the limits of what's permissible. A deep dive into the data reveals a technical innovation that was key to Mercedes' resurgence.

The innovation is twofold. First, the geometry of the top flap has been modified, with a more curved profile. This is specifically designed to generate more downforce in slow corners – exactly where the Mercedes previously fell short.

The real secret: smart composite

But the real secret lies deeper, in materials science. Mercedes engineers have developed a new, advanced carbon fiber composite. This material allows a controlled degree of flexibility.

Since the FIA clamped down on 'flexi-wings' with stricter tests, teams have been looking for ways to maintain aerodynamic flexibility within the rules. Mercedes seems to have cracked the code.

Onboard footage confirms effect

Onboard footage confirms the effect. On the straights, the top flap visibly flexes. This reduces drag and increases top speed.

In the braking zones, when aerodynamic pressure decreases, the wing springs back to its original form. Then the wing is aggressive enough again for maximum downforce and grip in the corners.

Operating window drastically widened

This ingenious design has drastically widened the "operating window" – the performance envelope – of the W16. The car suddenly became competitive under conditions that were previously unfavorable.

Toto Wolff's "surprise box" remark wasn't an acknowledgment of randomness. It was a description of how this upgrade finally enabled them to find the "sweet spot" of the car.

Mercedes as third party in title fight?

The question now is whether this was a one-time masterstroke or a fundamental breakthrough. If Mercedes can repeat this performance, everything changes.

It introduces an unpredictable third party into the title fight between McLaren and Red Bull. Mercedes could then steal points from both teams and completely change the dynamics. From problem child to kingmaker.

F1 News Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar