user icon
icon

link-icon
Albon explains why Kvyat gets Spec 3 Honda upgrade

Albon explains why Kvyat gets Spec 3 Honda upgrade

  • Published on 20 Jun 2019 15:31
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon has stated that teammate Daniil Kvyat was closer to the limit of his engine components, which is why he is the only Toro Rosso driver receiving the new Honda engine.

Honda confirmed earlier this week that it would introduce its Spec 3 engine at the French Grand Prix weekend, with developments focused on the internal combustion engine and turbocharger.

MOREStep to F1 was 'daunting' for Toro Rosso's Albon

Both Red Bull cars will get the new unit penalty free, while Kvyat in the Toro Rosso will be demoted on the starting grid following qualifying for exceeding the number of components that can be changed penalty-free.

It will be Kvyat's fourth engine and third turbocharger of the season, while Albon will receive the new unit (and a grid penalty) at a later race.

"We'll see," Albon said about the new upgrade. "It's hard to say until we start comparing them tomorrow. But I'm just focusing on my side of the garage.

"The way I see it, we knew that whatever we do now, we're going to get a penalty for it. On my side of the garage, we're looking quite good with the engine.

"Daniil was a bit closer to limit so they decided to change it earlier than mine. It's fine by me, I just have to get on with it now.

"As a team, we didn't want two cars to get penalties, so we split it. Regarding the future we have to see because we don't know when I'll get one yet."

Albon not concerned heading into Le Castellet

Albon endured a tough race last time out in Canada, as he lost his front wing on lap 1, going on to eventually retire from the race.

However, the Thai-British driver has littlke concern over the pace, as he was happy with the car in Montreal.

"Montreal actually wasn't that bad the pace was strong," he declared. "We were on the verge of Q3 and I made a mistake at Turn 10. So I'm not concerned about the pace.

"Montreal wasn't the easiest circuit, but it wasn't a smooth weekend compared to the others. After Turn 1, I was out of it after that. A shame, but it's a fresh start this weekend."

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,737

    driving style related?

    • + 0
    • Jun 20 2019 - 15:51
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,387

      Could be. Could also be RNG, or down to that every engine component is different no matter how clinically they are manufactured. and so wear and tear can differ by a bit despite being more or less identical. Also, I think Kvyat's were a bit more shaken after some incident he was in, albeit still race-worthy.

      • + 0
      • Jun 20 2019 - 19:13
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,737

      I guess. I remember Kvyat had some issues early on in China?

      • + 0
      • Jun 20 2019 - 23:05
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,387

    It'll be a good opportunity for them to compare the two specs directly too, another factor I think played in. I really look forward to seeing this on-track. Considering how early this is launched, it wouldn't surprise me if we might see a Spec 3b or even a full spec 4 this year from Honda too. They seem to keep up their upgrade pace from the ohers years, which is definitely a good thing.

    • + 0
    • Jun 20 2019 - 19:16
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

RU Daniil Kvyat 26
Daniil Kvyat
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 158
  • Podiums 3
  • Grand Prix 71
  • Country Russian
  • Date of b. Apr 28 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Ufa, Russian
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar