Kvyat 'driving better' than ever before

Daniil Kvyat says he's driving better than he has ever done before in Formula 1 after he picked up a seventh-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix.

It marks his best result since claiming a podium finish at the Chinese Grand Prix in 2016 for Red Bull , and his highest ever finish for T oro Rosso .

"I'm in very good form, I'm very happy with how things are going," Kvyat said. "I'm driving better than I've ever been. I hope it will bring good things in the near future."

Kvyat labels Monaco GP a 'satisfying race'

Kvyat lost out to Carlos Sainz on the opening lap and soon found himself behind Pierre Gasly, however he moved up two positions due to poor strategies for Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen.

"It was very good, a very satisfying race. We extracted the maximum out of the opportunity. Carlos did a risky move but managed to get ahead of me," Kvyat reflected.

"Finishing P7, it's a lot of good points. It's my best finish with Toro Rosso so far, so I'm happy to continue in this direction. We understand the car, I know what I need to go quicker so it's looking good for the future race.

"It will be important to keep pushing with the development, with the engine to be able to extract more and more performance out of it."

Toro Rosso considered pitting under the safety car

Kvyat added that there was debating on whether or not they should pit or stay out after a safety car was called on lap 11.

The Russian says that Toro Rosso absolutely made the correct decision to keep him out and retain track position.

"They suggested that we stay out, so we did. It was a very good call. My tyres were in a good state, there was no point changing."