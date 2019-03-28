Feb 14Album
Jan 17Album
Nov 23 2019Album
Nov 21 2019Album
Oct 18 2019Album
Oct 16 2019Album
Oct 15 2019Album
Feb 15Album
Feb 15Album
Feb 14Album
Jan 17Album
Nov 23 2019Album
Nov 22 2019Album
Nov 22 2019Album
Nov 22 2019Album
Nov 22 2019Album
Nov 21 2019Album
Jaguar has announced that it has parted ways with Nelson Piquet Jr, and has confirmed Alex Lynn will stand in as his replacement for the rest of the season. Lynn has one full s...
Jean-Eric Vergne has won the Sanya ePrix, but escaped a penalty for not respecting safety car procedure. Last time out in Hong Kong, the race was decided post-chequered flag as...
Reigning Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne says he would be keen for Formula E and Formula 1 to merge together in the future. Formula E, which is the leading electric car...
Former Grand Prix driver Pedro de la Rosa believes that compatriot Carlos Sainz is on the same level as Max Verstappen. Sainz and Verstappen were teammates at Toro Rosso before ...
Reigning Formula E champion Lucas Di Grassi has described the new Formula E car as "a huge step forward" after the first test he had at the Monteblanco circuit in...
Audi's Daniel Abt took victory at an action-packed Mexico City e-Prix. The German driver sealed victory at the pit stop round, jumping NIO driver Oliver ...
Mahindra driver Felix Rosenqvist took his second pole of the 2017/18 Formula E season with a storming 3rd sector in his super pole shootout lap. It had looked lost for the ...
Lucas Di Grassi continued his good form from FP1 with an impressive 1.01.2013 to top the time sheets in the second practice session in Mexico City. Felix Rosenqvist (1.01.4...
Audi Sport Team driver Lucas Di Grassi comfortably topped the time sheets in FP1 this morning, as the Formula E championship resumed at a dusty Mexico City circuit. Grip wa...
Panasonic Jaguar racing driver Mitch Evans ensured Formula E took the Brit Awards by storm in London last night. The racing series teamed up with after-party sponsors Tempus in ...
Formula E chief Alejandro Agag has said he expects Formula E to be the only viable form of motorsport by 2040, overtaking F1 as the most popular racing series in the proces...
Felipe Massa says that he is in no rush to take part in the Formula E championship, admitting he will take his time before making the move. The Brazilian retired from Formula 1 ...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has stated that his team must improve on an aerodynamic front in order to be competitive for next year. Haas, whilst improving on their debu...
The first two rounds of the 2017/18 Formula E championship took place this weekend with drama unfolding throughout the two days of action. On the first day of running on Sa...
Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag says that it is very likely Felipe Massa will join the electric series for its fifth season which will begin at the end of 2018. The Brazilian ...
Jaguar have confirmed that Nelson Piquet Jr. will join the team next season and will join current driver Mitch Evans. Piquet was crowned the first ever champion of the series ba...
Williams driver Felipe Massa has said that Formula E is the most likely place to continue his racing career if he is not retained by Williams at the end of the season. The forme...
Porsche has expressed its belief that Formula E is not a passing fad, and is a motorsport that will has a very exciting future. This comes after Porsche's announcement that ...
Christian Horner believes that Formula 1 is at a crossroads when it comes to engine regulations for the future. In recent months, manufacturers such as Mercedes and Porsche have...
Sebastien Buemi reckons that no championship in the world has a brighter future than Formula E. it has become the place to be for major car manufacturers, with several huge name...
Porsche has announced that it will be leaving the World Endurance championship LMP1 series to focus its efforts on Formula E. Porsche is the latest in a series of manufacturers...
Dave Redding has been confirmed at Williams as Team Manager and will take office on July 17th - one day after the British Grand Prix. Redding has much experience in Formula 1, w...
Formula E boss Alejandro Agag has expressed his desire for F1’s most famous team, Ferrari, to join his series. This comes after FIA president Jean Todt had made the sugges...
Sebastien Buemi claimed victory around the streets of Monaco for the second time in his Formula E career on Saturday afternoon, resisting close pressure from Lucas di ...
Lucas di Grassi has won the Mexican ePrix after starting fifteenth on the grid. A risky strategy paid off for the ABT team after a disappointing qualifying where di Grassi faile...
Daniel Abt will start the Mexican ePrix from pole position after setting a lap time of 1:02.711 in Super Pole. It will be only his second time lining up at the front of the grid...
Sebastian Buemi finished the second practice session in Mexico in P1, setting a lap time of 1:02.164. The Swiss driver continues his dominant appearance, as he topped the first ...
Sebastian Buemi has finished the first practice session in Mexico on top as he searches for a fourth consecutive win today. The Swiss set a lap time of 1:02.222, which was half ...
Felipe Massa has confirmed that he will be keeping an open mind about his future beyond the 2017 season. The Brazilian will retake his spot at Williams this season despite ...
Jose Maria Lopez set the fastest time for the first free practice session in his home country of Argentina. The 33 year old's fastest lap was a 1 minute 09.431. Following L...
Former F1 driver Christian Klien is starting his year by finally completing his compulsory military service in his native Austria. Now 33, it is over a decade ago that the forme...
Tom Kristensen will serve as the driver steward on the stewarding panel at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. The Dane is no stranger to the role, having serv...
The sale of Silverstone is in doubt after two bidders for the British Grand Prix venue withdrew their offers. Jaguar Land Rover and Ginetta owner Lawrence Tomlinson have both p...
Formula One's first ever race winner and world champion would turn 110 years old if he was still around today. Giuseppe Farina was born on 30th October 1906 in Turin, Italy...
Kevin Magnussen has been the subject of rumours this week linking him with a switch to IndyCar for 2017. Although he has denied the claims, it is not the first time the Renault...
Alex Lynn could be in line for a move to the Renault e.damns Formula E team after seemingly missing out on a chance to move into Formula One. The Williams F1 tester looks set t...
Sebastien Buemi survived carnage on the streets of Hong Kong to win the first race of the 2016/17 Formula E season. The reigning champion started from fifth on the grid but mad...
NextEV showed that their hard work during the off season is paying off by locking out the front row for the Hong Kong ePrix. 2014 champion Nelson Piquet Jr. lapped the city cir...
Season three of Formula E kicks off this weekend in Hong Kong and teams are making final preparations ahead of the all-electric racing series. This year sees a couple of n...
The British Racing Drivers Club want to secure a buyer for SIlverstone by the end of the month. The circuit is currently the subject of four bids from Jaguar Land Rover, Ginett...
Formula One world champions Mercedes will enter Formula E from the 2018-19 season. The series and the manufacturer's F1 team have signed a deal that will allow them to join...
Alex Lynn will make his début in the FIA World Endurance Championship next month. The Williams Formula One and GP2 driver will drive for Manor in the LMP2 class alongsid...
Lawrence Tomlinson is reportedly considering retracting his bid for Silverstone. The Ginetta owner is said to have extended the deadline for his bid a number of times but a lac...
MotorSport Vision (MSV), the company of former Formula 1 driver Jonathan Palmer, has officially made an offer for Silverstone circuit. The company, owned by the father of the c...
Romain Grosjean has spoken of his admiration for Haas F1 Team owner Gene Haas, almost a year since he was announced as Haas' first driver in Formula One. The Franco-Swiss d...
Bernie Ecclestone has admitted the future of the historic British grand prix is in doubt. Writing in the Independent, F1 business journalist Christian Sylt said Silverstone'...
Sauber have announced that they have signed Xevi Pujolar as their head of track engineering. Pujolar was Max Verstappen's race engineer when Verstappen had a ...
Silverstone's managing director has been placed on a leave of absence as negotiations to sell the British Grand Prix venue continue. The circuit's owners, the British R...
Johnny Herbert says he stands by his recent criticism of Fernando Alonso, even after the Spaniard's angry reaction. Having written in a column that Alonso should use the occ...
By: Bas Naafs Jaguar and Ocean’s Twelve Formula One and Hollywood: the two are practically unseparated. The Formula One circus is regarded as one of the most watched spo...
Monza, the historic host of the Italian grand prix, is still facing an uncertain future on the annual F1 calendar. While recently it seemed funding problems had been solved due ...
For McLaren-Honda, the rumours are running as thick and fast as the expectations of a much better campaign for the famous Anglo-Japanese collaboration. 2015 was a horror reunion...
A Williams spokesperson has played down reports its F1 team drivers could race in the electric single seater series Formula E next year. Reports, including by the Finnish broad...
By: Bas Naafs Ferrari's history is a mix of spectacular highs, dark lows and controversies that fit in between the two. Ferrari's controversies are everything but borin...
F1 team Williams will run a new Formula E outfit for Jaguar Land Rover, the Indian-owned British carmaker. Williams "will be responsible for the operational running of the ...
Neither party has denied reports that Jaguar could buy the British grand prix venue Silverstone. With current owners the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) struggling to pa...
Jaguar, the iconic British carmaker, is reportedly considering buying Silverstone. In September, reports emerged that the future of the historic British grand prix is in doubt o...
Fernando Alonso says he can be misunderstood by the public. Indeed, the latest rumours about the Spaniard arose after the Japanese grand prix, where he was rebuked by McLaren-Ho...
IndyCar announced that driver Justin Wilson, who enjoyed success in multiple motorsports series during a two-decade professional career, died today from a head injury sustained ...
Former F1 driver Justin Wilson is in a coma following an incident during an Indycar race on Sunday. The 37-year-old Briton raced for Minardi and Jaguar in 2003, having won the G...
Lewis Hamilton is the clear favourite to win the 2015 title. That is the claim of former F1 driver turned Brazilian commentator Luciano Burti, even though Hamilton's Mercede...
Familiar faces are beginning to line up at the 2016 entrant Haas. Team boss Gunther Steiner, formerly of Jaguar and Red Bull, has appointed former Marussia chief Dave O'Neill to...
Volvo has set its sights on a global open-wheel championship -- and it isn't F1. The Swedish carmaker already races in Scandinavian touring cars and Australian V8 supercars, alt...
Another Newey is plotting a course to the F1 grid. 16-year-old Harrison's father is Adrian Newey, widely acclaimed as one of the best technical minds in the history of formula o...
Luciano Burti, a former F1 driver and full-time pundit for Brazil's Globo, has bad news about the health of critically injured driver Jules Bianchi. Little has been heard about ...
Le Mans stars Andre Lotterer and Mark Webber have made less than flattering comparisons between their sports car machines and the modern F1 racer. In their musings, today's form...
In this new feature on F1Today.net, our Chief UK Editor takes a look at the Belgian Grand Prix and reviews a few key moments throughout the weekend. --- The return of Form...
André Lotterer will drive for Caterham F1 Team at the Belgian Grand Prix. The team will benefit from having another experienced driver at the wheel of the car throughout the we...
The F1 rumour mill is alight with speculation Caterham is taking a new race driver to this weekend's Belgian grand prix. After Kamui Kobayashi admitted recently his race seat ma...
Gunther Steiner has denied rumours that a rift with team owner Gene Haas is endangering the entire F1 project. The rumours in the Italian press hinted that arguments between tea...
28 Mar 2019 17:13
23 Mar 2019 09:04
02 Jan 2019 15:32
02 Nov 2018 14:23
30 Mar 2018 13:17
03 Mar 2018 23:04
23 Feb 2018 08:05
10 Jan 2018 09:46
05 Jan 2018 12:35
19 Dec 2017 10:10
03 Dec 2017 14:37
18 Nov 2017 13:39
22 Sep 2017 09:03
01 Sep 2017 08:34
18 Aug 2017 17:20
09 Aug 2017 11:11
05 Aug 2017 15:04
28 Jul 2017 10:57
30 Jun 2017 10:24
16 Jun 2017 22:07
13 May 2017 18:01
01 Apr 2017 23:46
06 Mar 2017 10:06
18 Feb 2017 12:43
19 Jan 2017 10:14
23 Nov 2016 17:45
08 Nov 2016 11:04
30 Oct 2016 14:49
19 Oct 2016 15:59
09 Oct 2016 12:40
05 Oct 2016 11:00
04 Oct 2016 17:25
29 Sep 2016 16:05
23 Sep 2016 12:53
22 Sep 2016 15:20
15 Sep 2016 10:27
29 Aug 2016 09:53
23 Aug 2016 17:56
11 Aug 2016 14:36
14 Apr 2016 15:17
17 Feb 2016 19:31
15 Feb 2016 13:32
29 Jan 2016 11:29
21 Dec 2015 14:42
16 Dec 2015 19:31
15 Dec 2015 15:18
04 Dec 2015 10:50
03 Dec 2015 10:48
05 Oct 2015 11:33
25 Aug 2015 07:26
24 Aug 2015 09:55
01 Jul 2015 12:48
11 Mar 2015 09:52
19 Jan 2015 14:16
14 Nov 2014 09:51
23 Oct 2014 12:03
23 Sep 2014 12:46
25 Aug 2014 18:31
20 Aug 2014 13:30
19 Aug 2014 09:48
18 Jun 2014 12:13