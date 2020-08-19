Mar 12Album
Mar 11Album
Dec 4 2020Album
Nov 26 2020Album
Nov 13 2020Album
Oct 22 2020Album
Sep 3 2020Album
Aug 2 2020Album
Jul 18 2020Album
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has asked Pirelli to try and improve the tyres used by teams in F1 in order to allow better racing and appeal to fans. Hamilton, who won Sunday'...
Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo is expecting this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone to be 'interesting' after Pirelli confirmed it will bring...
Pirelli has confirmed that it will still bring softer tyres to this weekend's race at Silverstone, despite the punctures multiple cars suffered at last Sunday's event. ...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre selections for the 2020 races at Mugello and Sochi, which will form the ninth and tenth rounds of the world championship schedule. The tyre manuf...
F1 tyre supplier Pirelli has announced the tyre compound allocations for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix. The race is set to open the delayed 2020 season on July 5 with a doub...
Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds that it will bring to the opening eight races of the 2020 Formula 1 season. The championship will begin next month at the Austrian Gran...
Mercedes technical director James Allision believes the new 18-inch tyres that Formula 1 will introduce in 2022 will make the cars up to two seconds a lap slower. The tyres wer...
Pirelli has confirmed that one of its staff has tested positive for the coronavirus in Melbourne. Last Thursday, McLaren became the first outfit to announce that a member of it...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will be bringing to the Spanish Grand Prix in just over a months' time. The Italian manufacturer has opted for the hardest ...
Ferrari and Pirelli have announced that the planned 18-inch wet weather tyre test at Fiorano this week has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ferrari opened 18-inc...
Pirelli has announced the drivers' tyre choices for the Australian Grand Prix in just under two weeks' time. The Italian manufacturer will bring the C2, C3 and C4 ...
Ahead of the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix next month, the country will place all travellers from Italy in a 14-day quarantine to combat the spread of the coronavirus. This c...
Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Dutch and Canadian Grand Prix later this year. The Netherlands returns to the calendar for the first time in ...
Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix later this year. Baku will host the seventh round of the 2020 F1 world championship, mo...
Charles Leclerc has concluded the opening day of 18-inch tyre testing for 2020, as he completed 130 laps for Pirelli at the Jerez Circuit. 18-inch tyres will be used in Fo...
Pirelli head of F1 Mario Isola has revealed that all ten teams are to construct special 'mule cars' in 2020 to test the new 18-inch tyres set to be introduced into F1 in...
Formula 1 will not be reduced to the same pace as Formula 2 as a result of the new 2021 regulations, states Pirelli's head of F1 Mario Isola. In 2019, Racing Point spoke ou...
Formula 1 will continue to use 2019 Pirelli tyres in 2020 following unanimous agreement between all ten F1 teams. The prototype tyres were tested towards the end of the 20...
Pirelli has announced the drivers' tyre choices for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in just under two weeks' time. The Yas Marina Circuit will host the final round of th...
Pirelli's head of Formula 1 Mario Isola has confirmed that the tyre wear graphics that were on display during the Japanese Grand Prix did not come from Pirelli. During the ...
Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds sets each driver will bring to the Mexican Grand Prix later this month. For the round at the Autodromos Hermanos Rodriquez, ...
Lewis Hamilton believes all aspects of Formula 1 would benefit from having extra tyres during the free practice sessions. Teams had more tyres to work with on Friday as Saturda...
Pirelli will decide on the specifications for their 2020 range of Formula 1 tyres after they have analysed the data from the final tyre test that took place this week. The test...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres it will bring to the Singapore Grand Prix later this month. The Italian marque is bringing the middle allocation of tyres for the weekend, which...
Pirelli says that it is happy with the "preliminary data' it collected on its 18-inch tyres at a two-day test at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Sergey Sirotkin got behind t...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres it will bring to the Singapore Grand Prix later this month. The Italian marque is bringing the softest allocation of tyres for the weekend, with...
Pirelli says it is aiming to create a wider working range with its tyres, which will allow the drivers to push on them for longer without suffering from overheating issues. The...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this year. The Yas Marina Circuit will host the final round of the 2019 season, wi...
Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola believes that Max Verstappen could have lasted to the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix on his hard. The Dutchman pitted for a second time a...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of the month. The Italian marque is bringing the most conservative range a...
Pirelli has outlined the strategy options for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, with a one-stop being the fastest way to complete the race. The Italian marque states that those st...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the German Grand Prix in two weeks' time. The Italian marque is bringing the middle range allocation availabl...
Marcus Ericsson completed testing for Pirelli on Tuesday, as he drove the Alfa Romeo C38 around the Red Bull Ring. The test was done as part of Pirelli's testing programme ...
Teams have voted to keep the current spec of Pirelli tyres for the remainder of the 2019 season after a meeting was called on Friday morning. Many teams have been struggli...
Marcus Ericsson will return to the seat of a Formula 1 car next week as he tests for Alfa Romeo. The Swede left the Hinwil squad formerly named Sauber at the end of the 2018 se...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Belgian and Japanese Grands Prix later this year. The Italian marque has opted for the hardest combination of...
Pirelli chief Mario Isola says that he is not expecting the tyres to blister during the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. Last year during the race at the Red Bull Ring, tyre b...
Lewis Hamilton believes that the Pirelli tyres that are in use this weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard are too hard to provide a faster strategy than a one-stop. Pirelli has br...
Pirelli's head of motorsport Mario Isola believes drivers will be able to push hard from the start to the end of the French Grand Prix this weekend. The Italian manufacture...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Russian Grand Prix later this year. The Italian marque has nominated the C2, C3 and C4 compounds for the race...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the French Grand Prix in two weeks' time. The Italian marque is bringing the middle range allocation availabl...
Pirelli could alter the structure of its 2020 tyre to widen the operating windows to combat some of the struggles teams have reported this year. For the 2019 season, Pirelli in...
Pirelli has dismissed claims that its tyres are harder to work with in 2019 following allegations from some Formula 1 teams. Haas in particular have been having issue...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the Monaco Grand Prix in two weeks' time. The Italian marque is bringing the softest allocation available to ...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has no cause for concern after the team's lacklustre start to the 2019 season. The Scuderia outfit has failed to win at the opening fo...
Formula 2 will introduce 18-inch wheels next season ahead of the same switch Formula 1 will make in 2021. Pirelli plans to use the 2020 F2 season as a means to test the 18-inch...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the Spanish Grand Prix in two weeks' time. The Italian marque will bring the hardest range, with the C1 compo...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the French Grand Prix later this year. The Italian marque has chosen the second softest range, bringing the C2, C...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre choices each driver has made for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in just under two weeks. The Italian marque will bring the C2, C3 and C4 compoun...
A plan to bring back heavily degrading tyres in 2020 is now set to be scrapped, according to Pirelli. In recent years, Pirelli has built tyres that allow drivers to ...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre choices each driver has made for the Chinese Grand Prix in just under two weeks. The Italian marque will bring the C2, C3 and C4 compounds to the...
Romain Grosjean believes the new aerodynamic regulations have done well to make it easier to follow a car in front. However, the Frenchman says that Pirelli's tyr...
Pirelli's Mario Isola has said that Valtteri Bottas' fastest lap during the recent Australian Grand Prix shows that the F1 tyre provider is making the progress it has in...
Pirelli has confirmed that it will bring the C5 compound to the Monaco Grand Prix later this year. The Italian marque already announced that it would be bringing the softest co...
Pirelli has confirmed the number of each compound every driver will take to the Bahrain Grand Prix. For the second round of the season, Pirelli has opted to go conservatively w...
Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli says it expects one-stop strategy races to remain for the 2019 season, but is confident that there will be more action on the track. Pirelli has...
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Spanish and Candian Grands Prix later this year. The Italian marque has not yet confirmed what compounds it w...
Pirelli has confirmed the number of each compound every driver will take to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. The first round of the year kicks off in just under t...
Head of Pirelli Motorsport Mario Isola has admitted that the performance of the 2019 cars so far has surprised the F1 tyre supplier. The recent pre-season test in Barcelona saw ...
Pirelli has revealed what it estimates to be the time delta gaps between each compound in 2019. For the upcoming season, the Italian manufacturer has introduced a revised range...
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...
Kimi Raikkonen has topped the morning session of the third day of pre-season testing from Barcelona. The Finn set his fastest lap time on the C4 tyres, laying down a 1:17.762, ...
Pirelli's head of motorsport Mario Isola says that testing 18-inch wheels for 2021 will be difficult as teams are not aware of the car regulations for the season. Formula 1...
Pirelli has identified how it will code its tyres for pre-season testing, which kicks off later this month in Barcelona. For the 2019 season, just three colours will be use...
Pirelli chief Mario Isola admits that there are some concerns over the potential poor weather at this year's pre-season tests. The eight-day test will occur over t...
Pirelli is hoping to take their 18-inch tyres that will be used from 2021 onwards out onto the circuit for the first time sometime this year. The tyres are being introduced...
Imposing a rule that ensures Formula 1 teams make a minimum of two pit stops during a Grand Prix is not the way to improve the excitement of races, according to Pirelli chief Ma...
Pirelli says it is confident that it has eliminated issues surrounding blistering tyres for the 2019 season. Pirelli has changed its compound structure once again in 2019, with ...
Lance Stroll says that being wise on the opening lap of a Grand Prix allowed him to make up more positions than any other driver across the year. Stroll made a total of 36 ...
Pirelli's motorsport head Mario Isola says that Formula 1 teams turned down plans to scrap the rule that forced half fo the field to start on old tyres. Drivers who make it ...
19 Aug 2020 16:21
06 Aug 2020 11:22
04 Aug 2020 15:30
23 Jul 2020 09:22
23 Jun 2020 18:51
11 Jun 2020 17:05
05 Jun 2020 14:45
16 Mar 2020 16:39
05 Mar 2020 11:11
03 Mar 2020 15:53
27 Feb 2020 10:25
20 Feb 2020 11:16
09 Feb 2020 14:19
24 Jan 2020 10:19
10 Jan 2020 10:04
10 Dec 2019 14:15
19 Nov 2019 10:10
26 Oct 2019 08:42
15 Oct 2019 11:03
11 Oct 2019 10:40
09 Oct 2019 18:11
17 Sep 2019 11:05
16 Sep 2019 11:50
10 Sep 2019 12:01
26 Aug 2019 09:45
22 Aug 2019 11:04
09 Aug 2019 15:16
04 Aug 2019 10:02
17 Jul 2019 09:56
02 Jul 2019 19:23
28 Jun 2019 11:01
27 Jun 2019 17:47
24 Jun 2019 15:01
22 Jun 2019 09:23
18 Jun 2019 10:08
13 Jun 2019 13:46
11 Jun 2019 10:04
06 Jun 2019 11:28
20 May 2019 19:14
16 May 2019 09:49
10 May 2019 17:47
09 May 2019 14:46
30 Apr 2019 12:23
18 Apr 2019 12:25
16 Apr 2019 10:31
08 Apr 2019 12:33
02 Apr 2019 14:54
21 Mar 2019 13:05
19 Mar 2019 17:01
12 Mar 2019 10:17
07 Mar 2019 12:46
05 Mar 2019 11:20
21 Feb 2019 19:28
20 Feb 2019 13:01
18 Feb 2019 15:50
05 Feb 2019 15:29
28 Jan 2019 16:19
11 Jan 2019 16:33
04 Jan 2019 13:47
21 Dec 2018 14:22
12 Dec 2018 14:11