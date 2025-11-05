Pirelli
Pirelli
- Team name Pirelli
- Base Milan, Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1872
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 37,476 comments on Pirelli
- 3 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Pirelli
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Michel...
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Formula One World Championship Pirelli show tyr...
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Formula One World Championship Wet Pirelli tyre...
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Formula One World Championship Pirelli show tyr...
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Formula One World Championship Paddock atmosphe...
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Formula One World Championship Wet Pirelli tyre...
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Formula One World Championship Andrea Kimi Anto...
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Andrea...
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Formula One World Championship George Russell (...
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Formula One World Championship George Russell (...
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Formula One World Championship Aston Martin F1 ...
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Formula One World Championship Pirelli tyre. ...
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Formula One World Championship Williams F1 Team...
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Formula One World Championship Pirelli motorhom...
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Formula One World Championship Tyre smoke from ...
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Andrea...
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Formula One World Championship Andrea Kimi Anto...
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Formula One World Championship Pole sitter Geor...
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship (L to R): Michelle Gulyas (HUN) Modern Pentathlete presents the Pirelli Pole Position Award to Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren F1 Team in qualifying parc ferme. 25.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Saturday July 25 07 7 2026 Qualifying Portrait
Jul 25Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Pirelli show tyres. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Tyre Tire Tyres Tires
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Wet Pirelli tyre. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Tyre Tire Rain Spray
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Pirelli show tyres. 23.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Rew / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Thursday Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest 23 07 7 2026 July Tyre Tire Tyres Tires
Jul 23Album
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Formula One World Championship Paddock atmosphere - Intermeditate Pirelli tyres in the rain. 23.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Thursday Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest 23 07 7 2026 July Tyre Tire Tyres Tires Atmosphere
Jul 23Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Wet Pirelli tyre. 23.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Rew / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Thursday Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest 23 07 7 2026 July Tyre Tire Rain Spray
Jul 23Album
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Formula One World Championship Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG Formula One Team celebrates in qualifying parc ferme with the Pirelli Pole Position Award. 18.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Spa Francorchamps, Belgium XPB Images Spa Francorchamps Belgium Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps July Spa Francorchamps Belgium Belgian Saturday 18 07 7 2026 Qualifying Portrait
Jul 18Album
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG Formula One Team receives the Pirelli Pole Position Award in qualifying parc ferme from Maduka Okoye (GER) Football Goalkeeper. 04.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Sprint and Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - British Grand Prix - Sprint and Qualifying Day - Silverstone, England XPB Images Silverstone England July Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Silverstone England Britain British United Kingdom UK Saturday 04 4 07 7 2026 Qualifying Portrait
Jul 4Album
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Formula One World Championship George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG Formula One Team with the Pirelli Pole Position Award in qualifying parc ferme. 27.06.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Austria Austrian Spielberg Zeltweg Saturday June 27 06 6 2026 Qualifying Portrait
Jun 27Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Dario Marrafuschi (ITA) Head of Pirelli Motorsport Business Unit in the FIA Press Conference. 26.06.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Austria Austrian Spielberg Zeltweg Friday June 26 06 6 2026 Portrait Press Conference
Jun 26Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Pirelli pushes for debate over two mandatory pit stops: a lifeline for dull races
The criticism has been mounting. Formula 1 races have become too predictable, too carefully managed, too tidy. With one-stop strategies now the default, fans and even drivers sa...05 Nov 2025 15:45
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Hamilton urges Pirelli for better tyres to appeal to fans
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has asked Pirelli to try and improve the tyres used by teams in F1 in order to allow better racing and appeal to fans. Hamilton, who won Sunday'...19 Aug 2020 16:21
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Ricciardo: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix will be 'interesting' on softer tyre compounds
Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo is expecting this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone to be 'interesting' after Pirelli confirmed it will bring...06 Aug 2020 11:22
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Pirelli retains softer compounds for 70th Anniversary GP, uncovers cause of British GP punctures
Pirelli has confirmed that it will still bring softer tyres to this weekend's race at Silverstone, despite the punctures multiple cars suffered at last Sunday's event. ...04 Aug 2020 15:30
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Pirelli to bring hardest tyre compounds to Mugello
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre selections for the 2020 races at Mugello and Sochi, which will form the ninth and tenth rounds of the world championship schedule. The tyre manuf...23 Jul 2020 09:22
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Pirelli announces set tyre compound allocation for Austrian GP
F1 tyre supplier Pirelli has announced the tyre compound allocations for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix. The race is set to open the delayed 2020 season on July 5 with a doub...23 Jun 2020 18:51
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Pirelli confirms two different tyre selections for Silverstone weekends
Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds that it will bring to the opening eight races of the 2020 Formula 1 season. The championship will begin next month at the Austrian Gran...11 Jun 2020 17:05
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Allison: 18-inch tyres will slow down F1 cars by up to two seconds
Mercedes technical director James Allision believes the new 18-inch tyres that Formula 1 will introduce in 2022 will make the cars up to two seconds a lap slower. The tyres wer...05 Jun 2020 14:45
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Pirelli team member tests positive for coronavirus
Pirelli has confirmed that one of its staff has tested positive for the coronavirus in Melbourne. Last Thursday, McLaren became the first outfit to announce that a member of it...16 Mar 2020 16:39
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Pirelli announces tyre compounds for the Spanish GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will be bringing to the Spanish Grand Prix in just over a months' time. The Italian manufacturer has opted for the hardest ...05 Mar 2020 11:11
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Ferrari abandons Pirelli wet tyre test due to coronavirus
Ferrari and Pirelli have announced that the planned 18-inch wet weather tyre test at Fiorano this week has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ferrari opened 18-inc...03 Mar 2020 15:53
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Pirelli confirms individual tyre choices for Australian GP
Pirelli has announced the drivers' tyre choices for the Australian Grand Prix in just under two weeks' time. The Italian manufacturer will bring the C2, C3 and C4 ...03 Mar 2020 12:15
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Vietnam to quarantine all travellers from Italy
Ahead of the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix next month, the country will place all travellers from Italy in a 14-day quarantine to combat the spread of the coronavirus. This c...03 Mar 2020 09:15
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Pirelli announces tyre compounds for The Netherlands, Canada
Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Dutch and Canadian Grand Prix later this year. The Netherlands returns to the calendar for the first time in ...27 Feb 2020 10:25
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Pirelli announces tyre compounds for the Azerbaijan GP
Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix later this year. Baku will host the seventh round of the 2020 F1 world championship, mo...20 Feb 2020 11:16
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Leclerc opens 2020 18-inch tyre testing, Pirelli reveals test plan for year ahead
Charles Leclerc has concluded the opening day of 18-inch tyre testing for 2020, as he completed 130 laps for Pirelli at the Jerez Circuit. 18-inch tyres will be used in Fo...09 Feb 2020 14:19
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All 10 F1 teams to build mule cars for 18-inch tyre tests
Pirelli head of F1 Mario Isola has revealed that all ten teams are to construct special 'mule cars' in 2020 to test the new 18-inch tyres set to be introduced into F1 in...24 Jan 2020 10:19
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Pirelli calms suggestions F1 will fall to the same pace as F2 in 2021
Formula 1 will not be reduced to the same pace as Formula 2 as a result of the new 2021 regulations, states Pirelli's head of F1 Mario Isola. In 2019, Racing Point spoke ou...10 Jan 2020 10:04
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Teams unanimously reject 2020 Pirelli tyres
Formula 1 will continue to use 2019 Pirelli tyres in 2020 following unanimous agreement between all ten F1 teams. The prototype tyres were tested towards the end of the 20...10 Dec 2019 14:15
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Abu Dhabi GP
Pirelli has announced the drivers' tyre choices for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in just under two weeks' time. The Yas Marina Circuit will host the final round of th...19 Nov 2019 10:10
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Pirelli 'surprised' by tyre wear graphics at Suzuka
Pirelli's head of Formula 1 Mario Isola has confirmed that the tyre wear graphics that were on display during the Japanese Grand Prix did not come from Pirelli. During the ...26 Oct 2019 08:42
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Mexican GP
Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds sets each driver will bring to the Mexican Grand Prix later this month. For the round at the Autodromos Hermanos Rodriquez, ...15 Oct 2019 11:03
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Hamilton: More tyres during practice 'better' for the sport
Lewis Hamilton believes all aspects of Formula 1 would benefit from having extra tyres during the free practice sessions. Teams had more tyres to work with on Friday as Saturda...11 Oct 2019 10:40
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Pirelli ready to decide on 2020 tyre specs after final test
Pirelli will decide on the specifications for their 2020 range of Formula 1 tyres after they have analysed the data from the final tyre test that took place this week. The test...09 Oct 2019 18:11
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Russian GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres it will bring to the Singapore Grand Prix later this month. The Italian marque is bringing the middle allocation of tyres for the weekend, which...17 Sep 2019 11:05
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Pirelli satisfied after collecting 'preliminary data' on 18-inch tyres
Pirelli says that it is happy with the "preliminary data' it collected on its 18-inch tyres at a two-day test at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Sergey Sirotkin got behind t...16 Sep 2019 11:50
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Singapore GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres it will bring to the Singapore Grand Prix later this month. The Italian marque is bringing the softest allocation of tyres for the weekend, with...10 Sep 2019 12:01
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Pirelli aiming for 'wider working range' in 2021
Pirelli says it is aiming to create a wider working range with its tyres, which will allow the drivers to push on them for longer without suffering from overheating issues. The...26 Aug 2019 09:45
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Pirelli announces tyre compounds for the Abu Dhabi GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this year. The Yas Marina Circuit will host the final round of the 2019 season, wi...22 Aug 2019 11:04
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Isola believes Verstappen could have lasted on hard tyre
Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola believes that Max Verstappen could have lasted to the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix on his hard. The Dutchman pitted for a second time a...09 Aug 2019 15:16
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Belgian GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of the month. The Italian marque is bringing the most conservative range a...09 Aug 2019 11:26
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Strategy options for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix
Pirelli has outlined the strategy options for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, with a one-stop being the fastest way to complete the race. The Italian marque states that those st...04 Aug 2019 10:02
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for German GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the German Grand Prix in two weeks' time. The Italian marque is bringing the middle range allocation availabl...17 Jul 2019 09:56
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Ericsson completes day of Pirelli testing in Spielberg
Marcus Ericsson completed testing for Pirelli on Tuesday, as he drove the Alfa Romeo C38 around the Red Bull Ring. The test was done as part of Pirelli's testing programme ...02 Jul 2019 19:23
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2019 tyres to stay after teams reject change to 2018 spec
Teams have voted to keep the current spec of Pirelli tyres for the remainder of the 2019 season after a meeting was called on Friday morning. Many teams have been struggli...28 Jun 2019 11:01
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Ericsson to get first 2019 test with Alfa Romeo
Marcus Ericsson will return to the seat of a Formula 1 car next week as he tests for Alfa Romeo. The Swede left the Hinwil squad formerly named Sauber at the end of the 2018 se...27 Jun 2019 17:47
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Pirelli announces tyre compounds for Belgium and Japan
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Belgian and Japanese Grands Prix later this year. The Italian marque has opted for the hardest combination of...27 Jun 2019 16:15
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Pirelli confident tyres won't suffer blistering in Spielberg
Pirelli chief Mario Isola says that he is not expecting the tyres to blister during the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. Last year during the race at the Red Bull Ring, tyre b...24 Jun 2019 15:01
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Hamilton: Tyres too hard to offer more than one pit stop
Lewis Hamilton believes that the Pirelli tyres that are in use this weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard are too hard to provide a faster strategy than a one-stop. Pirelli has br...22 Jun 2019 09:23
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Isola: Drivers can push hard 'from start to finish' in France
Pirelli's head of motorsport Mario Isola believes drivers will be able to push hard from the start to the end of the French Grand Prix this weekend. The Italian manufacture...18 Jun 2019 10:08
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Pirelli announces tyre compounds for Russian GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Russian Grand Prix later this year. The Italian marque has nominated the C2, C3 and C4 compounds for the race...13 Jun 2019 13:46
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for French GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the French Grand Prix in two weeks' time. The Italian marque is bringing the middle range allocation availabl...11 Jun 2019 10:04
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Pirelli may adjust 2020 tyres to provide wider operating window
Pirelli could alter the structure of its 2020 tyre to widen the operating windows to combat some of the struggles teams have reported this year. For the 2019 season, Pirelli in...06 Jun 2019 11:28
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Pirelli doesn't understand complaints over 2019 tyres
Pirelli has dismissed claims that its tyres are harder to work with in 2019 following allegations from some Formula 1 teams. Haas in particular have been having issue...20 May 2019 19:14
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Monaco GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the Monaco Grand Prix in two weeks' time. The Italian marque is bringing the softest allocation available to ...16 May 2019 09:49
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Binotto: Ferrari's start in 2019 'not a drama'
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has no cause for concern after the team's lacklustre start to the 2019 season. The Scuderia outfit has failed to win at the opening fo...10 May 2019 17:47
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F2: Formula 2 to use 18-inch tyres in 2020
Formula 2 will introduce 18-inch wheels next season ahead of the same switch Formula 1 will make in 2021. Pirelli plans to use the 2020 F2 season as a means to test the 18-inch...09 May 2019 14:46
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Spanish GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the Spanish Grand Prix in two weeks' time. The Italian marque will bring the hardest range, with the C1 compo...30 Apr 2019 12:23
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Pirelli confirms tyre compounds for French GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the French Grand Prix later this year. The Italian marque has chosen the second softest range, bringing the C2, C...18 Apr 2019 12:25
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choice for Azerbaijan GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre choices each driver has made for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in just under two weeks. The Italian marque will bring the C2, C3 and C4 compoun...16 Apr 2019 10:31
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F1 rethinking plan for high degradation tyres in 2020
A plan to bring back heavily degrading tyres in 2020 is now set to be scrapped, according to Pirelli. In recent years, Pirelli has built tyres that allow drivers to ...08 Apr 2019 12:33
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Chinese GP
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre choices each driver has made for the Chinese Grand Prix in just under two weeks. The Italian marque will bring the C2, C3 and C4 compounds to the...02 Apr 2019 14:54
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Grosjean: Aero no longer the limiting factor in overtaking
Romain Grosjean believes the new aerodynamic regulations have done well to make it easier to follow a car in front. However, the Frenchman says that Pirelli's tyr...21 Mar 2019 13:05
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Bottas' fastest lap indicates Pirelli progress - Isola
Pirelli's Mario Isola has said that Valtteri Bottas' fastest lap during the recent Australian Grand Prix shows that the F1 tyre provider is making the progress it has in...21 Mar 2019 12:10
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C5 compound to make its debut in Monaco
Pirelli has confirmed that it will bring the C5 compound to the Monaco Grand Prix later this year. The Italian marque already announced that it would be bringing the softest co...21 Mar 2019 11:11
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Bahrain GP
Pirelli has confirmed the number of each compound every driver will take to the Bahrain Grand Prix. For the second round of the season, Pirelli has opted to go conservatively w...19 Mar 2019 17:01
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Pirelli expects one-stop races to remain in 2019
Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli says it expects one-stop strategy races to remain for the 2019 season, but is confident that there will be more action on the track. Pirelli has...12 Mar 2019 10:17
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Pirelli confirms tyre compounds for Spain and Canada
Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Spanish and Candian Grands Prix later this year. The Italian marque has not yet confirmed what compounds it w...07 Mar 2019 12:46
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Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Australian GP
Pirelli has confirmed the number of each compound every driver will take to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. The first round of the year kicks off in just under t...05 Mar 2019 11:20
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Isola admits surprise over 2019 car performance
Head of Pirelli Motorsport Mario Isola has admitted that the performance of the 2019 cars so far has surprised the F1 tyre supplier. The recent pre-season test in Barcelona saw ...05 Mar 2019 10:20
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Pirelli reveals time gaps between 2019 compounds
Pirelli has revealed what it estimates to be the time delta gaps between each compound in 2019. For the upcoming season, the Italian manufacturer has introduced a revised range...21 Feb 2019 19:28
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Albon tops final morning session from test one
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...21 Feb 2019 13:01
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Raikkonen tops day three morning session in Barcelona
Kimi Raikkonen has topped the morning session of the third day of pre-season testing from Barcelona. The Finn set his fastest lap time on the C4 tyres, laying down a 1:17.762, ...20 Feb 2019 13:01
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Isola: 18-inch wheel testing will be difficult amid uncertain regulations
Pirelli's head of motorsport Mario Isola says that testing 18-inch wheels for 2021 will be difficult as teams are not aware of the car regulations for the season. Formula 1...18 Feb 2019 15:50
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Pirelli confirm tyre labelling for winter testing
Pirelli has identified how it will code its tyres for pre-season testing, which kicks off later this month in Barcelona. For the 2019 season, just three colours will be use...05 Feb 2019 15:29
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'Some worries' over pre-season testing weather
Pirelli chief Mario Isola admits that there are some concerns over the potential poor weather at this year's pre-season tests. The eight-day test will occur over t...28 Jan 2019 16:19
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Pirelli aims for 18-inch tyre tests in 2019
Pirelli is hoping to take their 18-inch tyres that will be used from 2021 onwards out onto the circuit for the first time sometime this year. The tyres are being introduced...28 Jan 2019 09:46
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Pirelli: Minimum two-stop races not the way forward
Imposing a rule that ensures Formula 1 teams make a minimum of two pit stops during a Grand Prix is not the way to improve the excitement of races, according to Pirelli chief Ma...11 Jan 2019 16:33
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Pirelli believes it has solved blistering issues for 2019
Pirelli says it is confident that it has eliminated issues surrounding blistering tyres for the 2019 season. Pirelli has changed its compound structure once again in 2019, with ...04 Jan 2019 13:47
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Stroll credits 'wise' approach for lap one success
Lance Stroll says that being wise on the opening lap of a Grand Prix allowed him to make up more positions than any other driver across the year. Stroll made a total of 36 ...21 Dec 2018 14:22
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History Pirelli
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Driver#
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Pirelli
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Pirelli
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Pirelli