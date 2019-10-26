user icon
icon

link-icon
Pirelli 'surprised' by tyre wear graphics at Suzuka

Pirelli 'surprised' by tyre wear graphics at Suzuka

  • Published on 26 Oct 2019 08:42
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Pirelli's head of Formula 1 Mario Isola has confirmed that the tyre wear graphics that were on display during the Japanese Grand Prix did not come from Pirelli.

During the race at Suzuka, graphics were shown on the live broadcast of certain car's tyre wear amid battles, showing how much performance in percentage was left in the compound, and how long they were expected to last.

Isola stated in Mexico that he would talk with F1 to clarify the situation, as he affirmed that the data provided did not come from the sport's sole tyre supplier. 

"That data is not coming from us," Isola told media including GPToday.net. "I think it's very difficult to predict the level of wear on any car. We make an estimation based on an average.

"But then you have the data that is related to rach single car, and they are different. This is something that the teams would also like to know.

"If you have a reliable prediction of the wear as a team, you have a big advantage. As you can understand, this is information that is really difficult to get."

Isola added that there are too many factors to consider when estimating how much tyre performance the driver is left with during a race stint. 

"[You consider] driving style, the car, the level of management during the race, the conditions that you have on Friday compared to Sunday," he said. "The data is estimated on Friday.

"On Sunday, if you have ten degrees more or ten degrees less, it could be different. If you are in free air, or you are in traffic, it is different.

"How much you are managing the pace, and how much you are managing the pace for the fuel. There are too many parameters you should consider in this calculation."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Pirelli
  • Team name Pirelli
  • Base Milan, Italy
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar