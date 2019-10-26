Pirelli 'surprised' by tyre wear graphics at Suzuka

Pirelli's head of Formula 1 Mario Isola has confirmed that the tyre wear graphics that were on display during the Japanese Grand Prix did not come from Pirelli.

During the race at Suzuka, graphics were shown on the live broadcast of certain car's tyre wear amid battles, showing how much performance in percentage was left in the compound, and how long they were expected to last.

Isola stated in Mexico that he would talk with F1 to clarify the situation, as he affirmed that the data provided did not come from the sport's sole tyre supplier.

"That data is not coming from us," Isola told media including GPToday.net. "I think it's very difficult to predict the level of wear on any car. We make an estimation based on an average.

"But then you have the data that is related to rach single car, and they are different. This is something that the teams would also like to know.

"If you have a reliable prediction of the wear as a team, you have a big advantage. As you can understand, this is information that is really difficult to get."

Isola added that there are too many factors to consider when estimating how much tyre performance the driver is left with during a race stint.

"[You consider] driving style, the car, the level of management during the race, the conditions that you have on Friday compared to Sunday," he said. "The data is estimated on Friday.

"On Sunday, if you have ten degrees more or ten degrees less, it could be different. If you are in free air, or you are in traffic, it is different.

"How much you are managing the pace, and how much you are managing the pace for the fuel. There are too many parameters you should consider in this calculation."