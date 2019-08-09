Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Belgian GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of the month.

The Italian marque is bringing the most conservative range allocation available to it, with the C1 being the hardest compound, the C2 the middle and the C3 the softest.

Mercedes has chosen conservatively for the weekend, bringing four sets of the C2 compared to the two sets that Ferrari and Red Bull will bring.

The Silver Arrows have two fewer sets of the C3 compound compared to their front-running rivals, with the championship leaders the only team to bring eight sets.

Take a look at the full allocation below.

