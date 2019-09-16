user icon
icon

link-icon
Pirelli satisfied after collecting 'preliminary data' on 18-inch tyres

Pirelli satisfied after collecting 'preliminary data' on 18-inch tyres

  • Published on 16 Sep 2019 11:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pirelli says that it is happy with the "preliminary data' it collected on its 18-inch tyres at a two-day test at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Sergey Sirotkin got behind the wheel of a modified Renault R.S.18 that replicated downforce levels that are expected in 2021, when the new design of tyres will be used by all teams.

The test occurred last week on Thursday and Friday, and was the first of three that will be carried out this year, with McLaren and Mercedes set to test for the Italian marque in the next couple of months. 

“We were delighted to open up a brand new chapter at Paul Ricard, with the debut for our 18-inch tyres – which will change the face of Formula 1 – taking place alongside our latest development test for next year’s 13-inch tyres," said Pirelli's head of F1 Mario Isola.

"Renault provided a 2018 mule car for the 18-inch test, with Sergey Sirotkin driving to mark this historic moment. We completed our planned programme as expected, covering 213 laps with the 18-inch tyres over two days.

"This was very useful for us to take a first look at the new generation of tyres and start shaping the development path that we will follow for the remainder of this year and next year.

"Of course, it is hard to read too much into this test as these are still very early days, but we have accumulated all the preliminary data that we wanted in good weather conditions, so thank you very much to Renault and to Sergey for their availability."

Esteban Ocon was also present at the testing, driving with Pirelli's 2020 prototype tyres in his last test for Mercedes before his move to Renault. 

"With the 13-inch 2020 tyres, we covered 212 laps over the two days thanks to Esteban Ocon and Mercedes.

"The work consisted of assessing a range of prototype slick tyres, as we begin to finalise next year’s specification: the last season of 13-inch tyres before we move on to 18 inches in 2021.”


Replies (0)

Login to reply


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

     

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 14:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Pirelli
  • Team name Pirelli
  • Base Milan, Italy
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar