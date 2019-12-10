user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Teams unanimously reject 2020 Pirelli tyres

Teams unanimously reject 2020 Pirelli tyres

  • Published on 10 Dec 2019 14:15
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 will continue to use 2019 Pirelli tyres in 2020 following unanimous agreement between all ten F1 teams.

The prototype tyres were tested towards the end of the 2019 season, and received mixed feedback from the drivers who gathered data for Pirelli.

Further tests were carried out post-season at Abu Dhabi, with the tyre in use for two days at the Yas Marina Circuit. 

The tyre was aimed at creating a wider working range, while also calming the overheating issues that have been generated when following other cars.

However, plans to introduce the tyre have been scrapped, falling in line with the stabilisation of the regulations from 2019 to 2020.

“The FIA would like to thank both Pirelli and all the teams for their work and collaboration to improve the tyres for the 2020 season and beyond,” an FIA statement read.

“In any case, the lessons learnt will be invaluable for the further improvement of the tyres in the future.”

2020 will be the final year that F1 runs with 13-inch rims before the switch is made to 18-inch wheels for the 2021 campaign.

The new wheels will be introduced alongside a major regulation overhaul, aimed at bringing the field closer together and allowing for better on-track racing.

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1dave

    Posts: 712

    F1 needs more than one supplier of tires !

    • + 0
    • Dec 10 2019 - 15:35
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      Agreed. If their priority really is the innovation, F1 should invite more suppliers. If we can have multiple fuel suppliers, engine suppliers, and chassis suppliers, why not multiple tyre suppliers?

      • + 0
      • Dec 10 2019 - 18:40
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      In part, it could potentially bump costs, in part because while I like tyre wars, I also don't want one severely dominant compound what is the hands down decisive factor of a race.

      • + 0
      • Dec 10 2019 - 19:53

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Pirelli
  • Team name Pirelli
  • Base Milan, Italy
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar