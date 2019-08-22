user icon
Pirelli announces tyre compounds for the Abu Dhabi GP

  • Published on 22 Aug 2019 11:04
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this year.

The Yas Marina Circuit will host the final round of the 2019 season, with the race being held on the 1st of December. 

For the final event of the year, Pirelli has opted to bring the softest allocation of tyres in its range, with the C3, C4 and C5 compounds available to the teams for the weekend. 

The C3 [hard] tyre will be marked by a white side wall, the C4 [medium] will be identified with a yellow line, and the [soft] C5 will have red side walls.

It will be just the fourth time throughout the year that the C5 compound will be used, and the first race since Singapore that makes use of the softest tyre. 

 

Grand Prix

       C1

    C2

      C3    C4         C5
Australia         X        X       X           
Bahrain        X       X        X                   
China         X        X         X         
Azerbaijan         X        X       X           
Monaco                     X       X            X
Spain        X       X         X    
Canada            X       X            X
France         X        X       X  
Austria          X        X       X  
Great Britain        X       X        X    
Germany         X        X       X  
Hungary         X        X       X  
Belgium        X       X        X    
Italy         X        X       X  
Singapore            X       X           X
Russia         X        X        X  
Japan        X       X        X    
Mexico         X        X       X  
USA         X        X       X  
Brazil        X       X        X    
Abu Dhabi            X       X            X

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Yay, I totally look forward to that "definitely not a snore fest (yawn) what is a finale"... Any other track would be fine, Liberty...

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2019 - 16:50


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

