Pirelli announces tyre compounds for the Abu Dhabi GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this year.

The Yas Marina Circuit will host the final round of the 2019 season, with the race being held on the 1st of December.

For the final event of the year, Pirelli has opted to bring the softest allocation of tyres in its range, with the C3, C4 and C5 compounds available to the teams for the weekend.

The C3 [hard] tyre will be marked by a white side wall, the C4 [medium] will be identified with a yellow line, and the [soft] C5 will have red side walls.

It will be just the fourth time throughout the year that the C5 compound will be used, and the first race since Singapore that makes use of the softest tyre.